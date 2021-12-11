Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 11, 2021.

S'pore approves Pfizer Covid-19 jab for children 5 to 11

Vaccination for this group will begin from the end of the month, once new batches of the vaccine are received.

Another Changi Airport staff among 3 in S'pore who test preliminarily positive for Omicron

The other two cases are passengers who returned from Britain on the same vaccinated travel lane flight on Wednesday.

Singapore reports 4 Covid-19 deaths, 454 infections; lowest daily cases since September

There were 436 cases in the community, four in migrant worker dormitories and 14 imported cases.

How are Asia's millennials making their dreams of owning a house come true?

From affordability to mental health, here's a look at the factors at play.

Interactive: How has the design of HDB homes in Singapore changed over the years?

They reflect the changing lifestyles of Singaporeans over the past decades.

Singapore's building of economic and other links key amid Covid-19 disruptions: Iswaran

Initiatives to strengthen connectivity help to sustain Singapore's long-term competitiveness.

The big questions on Omicron: What we know and what it means for us

Are current Covid-19 vaccines still effective? Does Omicron spell tighter community measures for Singapore?

'Wait-and-see' approach in South-east Asia towards Omicron Covid-19 variant

Higher vaccination rates, other factors suggest region will avoid recurrence of surge in cases.

Why Teflon PM Boris Johnson is in trouble now

Amid fresh allegations and scandals, the acrobat of British politics finds his government’s popularity ratings falling.

Play-to-earn blockchain games rising in popularity in S'pore

Players can profit in cryptocurrency - though they need to spend real cash first.

