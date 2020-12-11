Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 11.

Live concerts at MBS to be biggest since Covid-19 pandemic curbs kicked in

The concerts also mark the reopening of the Sands Theatre since it closed during the circuit breaker.

Restrictions on migrant workers in Singapore being gradually eased

Those from approved dormitories can use communal cooking and recreational facilities.

askST: Why do false positives occur, and what does this mean for mass Covid-19 testing?

We also look at how testing capabilities on board cruise liners differ from that of national laboratories.

British PM Johnson says no-deal Brexit now a 'strong possibility'

Mr Johnson and the European Commission president have agreed on a Sunday deadline for negotiations.

Thaipusam festival to take place with strict measures; kavadis not allowed

There will be no foot procession and devotees will have to pre-book time slots to enter Sri Thendayuthapani Temple.

Britain issues anaphylaxis warning on Pfizer vaccine after adverse reactions

The advice came after two people reported adverse effects on the first day of the vaccination rollout.

2 Singaporean teens among 6 new imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore

The Singaporean girls, aged 18 and 19, returned from the United Kingdom and were asymptomatic.

Marks & Spencer to shut Raffles City outlet but its 10 other stores will stay open

The closure of the outlet on Dec 31 will bring to an end its 34 years of operation in Raffles City.

Proposed GV-Cathay merger a sign of change for cinema industry

The proposed merger signals strong competition from streaming services, after both chains suffered revenue losses due to Covid-19.

The Life List: 20 pandemic-appropriate gifts for Christmas 2020

The Straits Times picks some of the most worthwhile gifts this year.

