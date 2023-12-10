Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 10, 2023

Updated
Published
6 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Household electricity bills set to rise as carbon taxes to increase in 2024

Every increase of $5 in carbon tax could cause household power tariffs to rise by 1 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

S’porean buyers lead prime property sales as foreign demand wanes amid stamp duty hike

In October, foreign buyers accounted for 1.1% of non-landed private home sales, down from 5% in January.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore suspends poultry imports from 4 Japan prefectures following bird flu outbreaks

Other countries with recent bird flu outbreaks such as the US and Germany are also affected by the temporary ban.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

No ‘puppet king’: Sultan of Johor set to voice his views as Malaysia’s next monarch

Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar plans to wield his influence over Kuala Lumpur, with an eye on good governance and political stability.

READ MORE HERE

Strides Premier launches spruced-up fleet, some taxis offer free Wi-Fi

The firm’s updates come a couple of days after other taxi operators announced fare hikes.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore farm business hopes to rear its mud crabs in a Brunei mangrove

The unique farming concept combines food production and restoring depleted mud crabs in the wild.

READ MORE HERE

Friends with uncertain benefits: Lonely Americans seek solace in chatbots

One in two adults in the US reports feeling lonely.

READ MORE HERE

‘I need to look presentable’: In quest to be forever young, more turn to aesthetic treatments, diets

Those seeking to look younger than they are say this gives them an edge in their job or makes them feel confident.

READ MORE HERE

‘Tar pau, please!’ Proud of hawker culture but too hot, sticky to dine in

It’s key for hawker centres to act as community dining spaces, so is it enough to support it from afar?

READ MORE HERE

Volunteering is ‘a calling’: Singer Stefanie Sun’s husband on why he left behind a life of comfort

Mr Nadim van der Ros shares why he gave up his marketing career to be a humanitarian volunteer.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top