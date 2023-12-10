Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 10, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Household electricity bills set to rise as carbon taxes to increase in 2024
Every increase of $5 in carbon tax could cause household power tariffs to rise by 1 per cent.
S’porean buyers lead prime property sales as foreign demand wanes amid stamp duty hike
In October, foreign buyers accounted for 1.1% of non-landed private home sales, down from 5% in January.
S’pore suspends poultry imports from 4 Japan prefectures following bird flu outbreaks
Other countries with recent bird flu outbreaks such as the US and Germany are also affected by the temporary ban.
No ‘puppet king’: Sultan of Johor set to voice his views as Malaysia’s next monarch
Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar plans to wield his influence over Kuala Lumpur, with an eye on good governance and political stability.
Strides Premier launches spruced-up fleet, some taxis offer free Wi-Fi
The firm’s updates come a couple of days after other taxi operators announced fare hikes.
Singapore farm business hopes to rear its mud crabs in a Brunei mangrove
The unique farming concept combines food production and restoring depleted mud crabs in the wild.
Friends with uncertain benefits: Lonely Americans seek solace in chatbots
‘I need to look presentable’: In quest to be forever young, more turn to aesthetic treatments, diets
Those seeking to look younger than they are say this gives them an edge in their job or makes them feel confident.
‘Tar pau, please!’ Proud of hawker culture but too hot, sticky to dine in
It’s key for hawker centres to act as community dining spaces, so is it enough to support it from afar?
Volunteering is ‘a calling’: Singer Stefanie Sun’s husband on why he left behind a life of comfort
Mr Nadim van der Ros shares why he gave up his marketing career to be a humanitarian volunteer.