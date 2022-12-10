Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 10.

China braces itself for fresh Covid-19 wave: Empty shelves in pharmacies, long lines at fever clinics

Some queued up in sub-zero temperature outside Chaoyang Hospital's fever clinic in Beijing.

Firefighter who died after Henderson Rd blaze was bright and brave, say family and friends

Known to his friends as Edward, the 19-year-old had aspirations to enrol in medical school upon completion of his national service.

8 billion and growing: A feat to feed every new child in the world

Global population growth is slowing down but stories from developing nations like the Philippines still paint a bleak picture.

Japan goes from baby boom to bust in two generations

Childbirths in Japan are on course in 2022 to fall below 800,000 for the first time in recorded history since 1899.

World Cup: ‘We had to suffer,’ admits Messi as Argentina need penalties to advance

Lautaro Martinez scored the winning spot kick to secure Argentina a 4-3 shootout win over the Netherlands.

World Cup: ‘We lost our concentration,’ says captain Thiago Silva after Brazil's loss to Croatia

The 5-time champions lost 4-2 on penalties to 2018 runners-up Croatia after Petkovic levelled the score 1-1 in extra time.

Turn Alexandra Woodland into public park, don’t redevelop site: Nature groups

They say the site has a rich heritage and serves as a key ecological link.

AXA Singapore to stop offering travel and home insurance in 2023

The company said existing policy coverage will not be affected and it will honour all its obligations to customers.

What’s wrong with being a childless married woman?

Ever been asked when you’re going to settle down “properly” and have kids? ST Insight editor Lin Suling suggests people should avoid asking such questions.

8 places for Christmas family fun

ST scopes out spots in Singapore for families to shop, relax and play this Christmas.

