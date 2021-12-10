Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 10, 2021.
Changi Airport employee among 2 new cases who test preliminarily positive for Omicron
Both cases are fully vaccinated and have received their booster shots.
Singapore left out of summit because US doesn't see it as a democracy: Tommy Koh
Billed as a US-led push to promote free and open societies, it has drawn flak from China and Russia, who have also been left off the guest list.
Quarantine-free air travel resumes after India lifts restrictions on Singapore
India removed Singapore from list of territories deemed to be higher risk of Covid-19 infections on Thursday (Dec 9).
Flying during Covid-19: When will Singapore’s air travel take off again?
Experts are warning about a turbulent return to pre-pandemic levels of travel.
VTL travellers may face problems showing vaccination status as South Korea tightens Covid-19 rules
"Vaccine pass" system expanded to more places and some business owners may turn away patrons for not having a pass they recognise.
Singaporean charged with murder of wife appears in UK court via video link, plea hearing set on Jan 11
The Northumbria police said Madam Pek's three sons have been left "truly devastated" following her death.
US authorises Pfizer Covid-19 booster shot for people aged 16 and 17
Move comes amid growing concern over Omicron’s ability to overcome immunity conferred by two shots.
UN chief to attend Beijing Olympics amid diplomatic boycotts
French President Emmanuel Macron called boycotts by the US and others "insignificant."
'Harry Potter' first edition sells for smashing $643,000
It was a world record price for a 20th century work of fiction.
Find out what's ticking in Crown & Bezel, the annual watch supplement of The Straits Times
What are this year's most technically impressive timepieces? Which dial colour made watch lovers go green with envy? How did sports watches become so popular? Can you have too much bling in a timepiece? And why does everyone want a Rolex?