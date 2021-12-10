Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 10, 2021.

Changi Airport employee among 2 new cases who test preliminarily positive for Omicron



ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Both cases are fully vaccinated and have received their booster shots.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore left out of summit because US doesn't see it as a democracy: Tommy Koh



ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Billed as a US-led push to promote free and open societies, it has drawn flak from China and Russia, who have also been left off the guest list.

READ MORE HERE

Quarantine-free air travel resumes after India lifts restrictions on Singapore



PHOTO: AFP



India removed Singapore from list of territories deemed to be higher risk of Covid-19 infections on Thursday (Dec 9).

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story Get newsletters curated for you

Flying during Covid-19: When will Singapore’s air travel take off again?



ST ILLUSTRATION



Experts are warning about a turbulent return to pre-pandemic levels of travel.

READ MORE HERE

VTL travellers may face problems showing vaccination status as South Korea tightens Covid-19 rules



PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"Vaccine pass" system expanded to more places and some business owners may turn away patrons for not having a pass they recognise.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean charged with murder of wife appears in UK court via video link, plea hearing set on Jan 11



PHOTOS: NORTHUMBRIA POLICE, ITV



The Northumbria police said Madam Pek's three sons have been left "truly devastated" following her death.

READ MORE HERE

US authorises Pfizer Covid-19 booster shot for people aged 16 and 17



PHOTO: REUTERS



Move comes amid growing concern over Omicron’s ability to overcome immunity conferred by two shots.

READ MORE HERE

UN chief to attend Beijing Olympics amid diplomatic boycotts



PHOTO: REUTERS



French President Emmanuel Macron called boycotts by the US and others "insignificant."

READ MORE HERE

'Harry Potter' first edition sells for smashing $643,000



PHOTO: REUTERS



It was a world record price for a 20th century work of fiction.

READ MORE HERE

Find out what's ticking in Crown & Bezel, the annual watch supplement of The Straits Times





PHOTOS: DESMOND WEE, TUDOR



What are this year's most technically impressive timepieces? Which dial colour made watch lovers go green with envy? How did sports watches become so popular? Can you have too much bling in a timepiece? And why does everyone want a Rolex?

READ MORE HERE