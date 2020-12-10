Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Dec 10.
Royal Caribbean passengers say disembarking was smooth after cruise cut short by Covid-19 confusion
Passengers were free to go after taking a rapid antigen test at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre.
Royal Caribbean passenger to take another Covid-19 PCR test on Thursday after retests were negative
The 83-year-old man's original sample was retested and came back negative on Wednesday. A second fresh sample was tested and also found to be negative.
Singaporean doctor in UK among first to get Covid-19 vaccine
Dr Martin Tan was vaccinated early as his work entails direct contact with Covid-19 patients.
Huge lead projected for Jokowi's son in Indonesia regional elections
Unofficial tallies show Gibran Rakabuming Raka appeared set to follow his father's footsteps and become mayor of Solo.
Biden's son Hunter says under investigation for tax affairs
The probe promises to rekindle Republican rage about the Biden family.
Family outing turns into tragedy for father found dead in waters off Sisters' Islands Marine Park
The man had set off on his own to look for a good spot for his children to swim, snorkel and see the corals.
Salmonella and stomach flu cases in Newton pre-school rise to 60
They make up about one-third of the children enrolled.
Why private health insurance practices need fixing
The health insurance scene in Singapore needs major tweaks to ensure costs do not spiral out of control.
Halal issue will not impede Malaysia's Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, says health chief, amid concerns among Muslims
Some are concerned about the shots containing substances forbidden by Islam.
Facebook faces multiple US lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp
The social media giant is accused of buying up its rivals to illegally squash competition.