Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 1, 2023

Hamas frees eight hostages to Israel as talks seek to extend Gaza truce
Egypt’s state media body said Egyptian and Qatari mediators were working to negotiate a further extension of the truce for two days.
Higher annual property value thresholds for support schemes to ensure aid for those in greater need
These schemes include MediShield Life premium subsidies and the Workfare Income Supplement Scheme.
HDB releases Tengah EC site for tender, Tampines site on reserve list
Cordlife Group found to have damaged cord blood units of at least 2,150 customers
It has to stop collecting, testing, processing and/or storing any new cord blood and human tissues for up to six months.
Power to the people: How to slash our electricity bills and help one another
Good things can happen when the average consumer gets activated to help manage a nation’s scarce resources, says Chua Mui Hoong.
ComfortDelGro’s Lexus taxis start plying without rooftop LED taxi sign
The cabs have been granted permission to sport the sign behind the windscreen in a six-month trial.
Australia rushes to tighten laws after detainees including Malaysian in Mongolian murder case freed
COP28 opens with ‘historic’ launch of loss and damage fund
The announcement came as the Emirati host of the COP28 talks declared that fossil fuels must be part of any final climate deal negotiated over the next two weeks.
Key private property market trends to watch in 2024
Maybank user in Malaysia finds over $100m in her bank account – and then the trouble starts
Her personal account was blocked, and her company account was unusable due to the glitch.