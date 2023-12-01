Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 1, 2023

Hamas frees eight hostages to Israel as talks seek to extend Gaza truce

Egypt’s state media body said Egyptian and Qatari mediators were working to negotiate a further extension of the truce for two days.

READ MORE HERE

Higher annual property value thresholds for support schemes to ensure aid for those in greater need

These schemes include MediShield Life premium subsidies and the Workfare Income Supplement Scheme.

READ MORE HERE

HDB releases Tengah EC site for tender, Tampines site on reserve list

Each site can yield about 560 units.

READ MORE HERE

Cordlife Group found to have damaged cord blood units of at least 2,150 customers

It has to stop collecting, testing, processing and/or storing any new cord blood and human tissues for up to six months.

READ MORE HERE

Power to the people: How to slash our electricity bills and help one another

Good things can happen when the average consumer gets activated to help manage a nation’s scarce resources, says Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

ComfortDelGro’s Lexus taxis start plying without rooftop LED taxi sign

The cabs have been granted permission to sport the sign behind the windscreen in a six-month trial.

READ MORE HERE

Australia rushes to tighten laws after detainees including Malaysian in Mongolian murder case freed

Australia has a policy of not deporting people who face the death penalty.

READ MORE HERE

COP28 opens with ‘historic’ launch of loss and damage fund

The announcement came as the Emirati host of the COP28 talks declared that fossil fuels must be part of any final climate deal negotiated over the next two weeks.

READ MORE HERE

Key private property market trends to watch in 2024

Modest price increases and more new home launches are among expected trends.

READ MORE HERE

Maybank user in Malaysia finds over $100m in her bank account – and then the trouble starts

Her personal account was blocked, and her company account was unusable due to the glitch.

READ MORE HERE

