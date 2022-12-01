Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Dec 1.
Parliament passes Bill to regulate electric vehicle charging in Singapore
Sounding a timely note of caution on crypto amid FTX crash
Notwithstanding investment losses, the long-term performance of S’pore’s investment entities is still healthy. As for retail investors, the old adage applies: Do not put all of your eggs in one basket, writes Insight editor Grace Ho.
Jiang Zemin dies: A charismatic, larger-than-life leader of China
He helmed the country when it was an international pariah after the 1989 Tiananmen incident, and led it through over a decade of rapid economic growth.
Covid-19 curbs eased in some Chinese cities after protests spread
Chinese authorities have meanwhile begun to seek out those who have been at the protests.
Anwar delays Malaysia Cabinet picks amid intense lobbying
The swearing-in could take place next week as the new prime minister wrestles with competing demands.
US stocks surge on Fed chair comments that rate hikes could slow 'as soon as' December
Jerome Powell signals a moderation from the central bank’s aggressive posture to counter inflation.
SIA’s Air India deal comes with some risks, but bigger opportunities
Partnering with Tata Group makes for different prospect than tie-up with Virgin, says associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.
25 firms from Singapore and Asia-Pacific lauded for doing well by doing good
SMEs can also make an impact, even though it is more challenging for them with their limited resources, said the Stewardship Asia Centre's CEO.
Football: Ronaldo set to sign $283.7m a year deal to join Al Nassr
Al Nassr are hopeful of an agreement, with a source telling CBS news that their interest is “stronger than ever”.
Turning 100, the BBC’s renewal is impressive but unfinished
The cherished institution is retooling public service journalism for the next century, writes associate editor Ravi Velloor.