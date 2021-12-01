Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021.

Sengkang MP Raeesah Khan resigns from WP following probe over admission of lying in Parliament

WP will hold a press conference on Thursday to share its plans on ensuring that Sengkang residents continue to be represented.

1,239 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; ICU utilisation rate up at 58.5%

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate was at 0.66, down from 0.69 on Monday.

Singapore facing 'snakes and ladders' situation over Omicron variant: Ong Ye Kung

"We don't know what's the next throw of the dice and which square we will land in," said the Health Minister.

Singapore's response to Covid-19 variant Omicron: Too much, too little or just right?

There are bound to be different opinions, but there will not be a clear answer until some time into the future.

WHO warns against blanket travel bans over Omicron but urges those vulnerable to defer overseas trips

Such bans will not stop global spread of variant, but place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods, it said.

Jonathan Kaplan sworn in as US Ambassador to Singapore

He fills a post that has been vacant for nearly five years.

The emerging metaverse economy

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, describes it as "the next chapter of the Internet".

Singaporean man charged with drug trafficking in Cambodia

Goh Seow Sian, 68, was arrested when the police raided two houses in Phnom Penh on Nov 25.

Sarawak polls could be make-or-break time for Anwar

He can ill-afford another setback following the crushing defeat suffered by his Pakatan Harapan coalition in Melaka.

Shoot arrows, ride surfboards, spray-paint: Fun things to do during the school holidays

With the school holidays well under way, here are some new, fun and quirky ways to keep the children entertained.

