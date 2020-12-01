Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Dec 1.

Singapore to make Covid-19 PCR tests available to public from Dec 1

Before this, those who were not unwell and did not need to meet specific testing requirements could not request to get tested.

READ MORE HERE

Nepalese man visiting family in Singapore is sole Covid-19 community case

The 35-year-old is in Singapore on a short-term visit pass.

READ MORE HERE

First day of new reusable mask distribution for Singapore residents mostly a breeze

A resident said that having staff around helped him to select his size more accurately.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Moderna files for US authorisation, will seek EU nod after study shows Covid-19 vaccine 94.1% effective

It also reported a 100 per cent success rate in preventing severe cases.

READ MORE HERE

HDB to build diverse flat types, keep prices affordable for housing estates in prime locations

A range of housing types will be built in upcoming estates in prime locations such as the Greater Southern Waterfront.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee seeks $150k in damages in defamation suit against blogger Leong Sze Hian

PM Lee's lawyer argued that Leong had not only made "stunning allegations", but had cynically politicised the case.

READ MORE HERE

Arizona and Wisconsin certify Biden's election victory in latest blow to Trump

Arizona and Wisconsin are the last contested battleground states to make their presidential election results official.

READ MORE HERE

Why piracy in Singapore Strait persists in the Covid-19 pandemic

Factors include increased economic hardship and pirates capitalising on fatigue at sea.

READ MORE HERE

Injured motor-cyclist sues LTA, NParks over sambar deer collision in Upper Thomson

Both LTA and NParks have denied the claims in court papers filed in October.

READ MORE HERE

Former employee of ex-actor Huang Yiliang said he feared for his life while working for Huang

Huang stands accused of using a metal scraper to hit the employee on the abdomen and head.

READ MORE HERE