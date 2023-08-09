Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 9, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Public housing schemes to be adjusted, help for older workers with insufficient CPF savings: PM Lee
Top honours for four S'poreans as 6,598 receive National Day Awards
Unique communities in S’pore and where to find them
We celebrate these communities in Singapore with their unconventional talents and stories.
Minister Edwin Tong has angioplasty, stent put in after ‘severely blocked’ artery found
His doctors had found his coronary artery to be severely blocked during a routine health check.
Time to rethink higher education in Singapore and set our own agenda
Instead of benchmarking their achievements against universities elsewhere, our institutions should focus on research and partnerships that can make a difference to the region, says the writer.
George Goh wants to be a unifying president, build a more inclusive S’pore
If elected, the businessman hopes to play a unifying role for different segments of the community.
New security feature on OCBC banking app draws mixed reactions
The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it strongly supports banks’ initiatives to bolster the security of digital banking.
Man’s body discovered in a car in Upper Changi days after his death
A new frontier for travel scammers: AI-generated guidebooks
These shoddy guidebooks bolstered by sham reviews have proliferated in recent months.
What is the Perseids meteor shower and when to catch it in Singapore
To have a higher chance of watching the meteor shower, go to open areas with less light pollution.