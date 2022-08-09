Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 9.

S'poreans must brace themselves for a less peaceful region, period of high inflation: PM Lee

He noted that after battling Covid-19 for 2½ years, Singaporeans have come through as one united people.

Three public service veterans top this year's National Day Awards list

They are awarded the Distinguished Service Order, the highest accolade given out this year.

From Red Lions free-fall display to salute to mark NS at 55: What to catch at NDP 2022

The National Day Parade returns as a full-scale event for the first time in three years.

Sovereignty is alive and well but under considerable pressure

Today marks the day Singapore became a sovereign, independent state, one of many to have emerged in the last century.

S'porean charged with wife's murder in UK tells court he does not remember killing her

"I don't remember, I really want to, I cannot explain," Fong Soong Hert said.

Hong Kong taking cue from Beijing in its response to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

Hong Kong leader John Lee joined other mainland government departments in condemning the trip.

How I created Sumiko Tan's deepfake overnight

Homemade deepfakes are more common than ever as tools to create them have become more powerful and available.

New ST video series spotlights local solutions to global climate change problem

The Straits Times zooms in on how companies and researchers in Singapore are safeguarding the country's food security through high-tech farming and by developing plant-based protein.

Called Our Better Nature, the six-part series is hosted by ST environment correspondent Audrey Tan.

C'wealth Games: S'pore 'overperformed' as badminton, table tennis, swimming get kudos

The 66-member contingent won 4 golds, 4 silvers and 4 bronzes - three more than in 2018.

Grease star and singer Olivia Newton-John dies at 73

The singer passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California after a 30-year battle with cancer.

