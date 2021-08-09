Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 9.
S'pore preparing to reopen economy, but cannot take social cohesion for granted: PM Lee
The pandemic has also strained fault lines in society and brought up difficult issues the country needs to deal with, he added.
Anxieties over foreign work pass holders being addressed; S'pore cannot turn inwards: PM Lee
The Govt has to adjust its policies to manage the quality, numbers and concentrations of foreigners here, he said.
PM Lee's National Day message: 3 difficult issues Covid-19 has highlighted
In his National Day message, the PM outlined three difficult issues Covid-19 has highlighted.
How and where to catch the National Day ceremonial parade and other festivities
Here are some events to look out for as Singapore marks its 56th birthday on Aug 9.
Top honours for DBS chairman Peter Seah Lim Huat in this year's National Day awards
Mr Seah, 74, is the only recipient of the Order of Nila Utama (With Distinction) this year.
5 more Covid-19 cases linked to CHIJ Katong Convent cluster; 8 patients in ICU
Students at the school were placed on home-based learning for a short while last month after 2 of them tested positive for the virus.
Olympics: Tributes and empty stands as Tokyo 2020 closes; US tops medal tally with 39 golds
IOC chief Thomas Bach hailed Tokyo 2020 as the Games of hope, solidarity and peace.
Tokyo 2020: Hits and misses in an Olympic triumph against adversity
The Games in Tokyo will go down in history as a triumph against adversity despite being one of the most surreal sporting spectacles yet.
Malaysia relaxes Covid-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated people in some places
From Aug 10, residents returning to the country will also be allowed to undergo quarantine at home.
Stay-home guide for Monday: Build empathy with free online game, decorate HDB corridor for National Day and more
Or read a book about heritage food that was written by a 12-year-old.