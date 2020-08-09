Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 9

A National Day like no other: Apart today, but always together

There may not be the traditional coming together of tens of thousands of Singaporeans, but today's more sombre National Day Parade is a rallying call to reaffirm Singapore's collective confidence in its future.

All bus drivers among 11,000 transport staff to be tested for Covid-19

The extra precaution comes after last month's discovery of an infection cluster at Bukit Panjang's transport centre.

Nation's top civilian honour for Jayakumar

Former Cabinet minister S. Jayakumar stepped down from politics in 2011, but carries on doing public service. He is still a regular face at the MFA where he is a senior legal adviser to Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Faces of NDP 2020

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, NDP 2020 will scale down on the ceremonial aspects and focus on celebrating the contributions of ordinary Singaporeans. The Sunday Times speaks with some whose stories have inspired others to do more as well as a number of participants.

Singapore retailers roll out promotions to lure shoppers over National Day long weekend

Some businesses see improved sales with rise in footfall expected to last over long weekend.

Bukit Panjang bus service changes: Ong Ye Kung reveals $60m subsidy for Downtown Line as he calls for balance

A Bukit Panjang resident had submitted a petition with more than 2,000 names, asking LTA to rescind plans for bus route changes.

Nightclubs struggle to survive amid Covid-19 restrictions

Landlords are knocking on the doors of bars, pubs and nightclubs that stay shuttered.

It Changed My Life: Reinventing work spaces, with help from mother's fruit cakes

Co-working start-up pioneer Grace Sai says it's more meaningful if a business is purpose-led.

Mental health advocates bridge support gaps online

These Singaporeans are helping to lift spirits and build resilience in the community amid Covid-19.

CPF rated highly by overseas experts

A group of overseas financial experts have again confirmed what many Singaporeans already know - that the Central Provident Fund is one of the world's best retirement schemes.

