Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 8, 2023

Updated
Published
4 min ago

MOH planning hostel-type lodging for new foreign healthcare workers

The five sites have the capacity to house an estimated 1,800 occupants in total.

Recent workplace fatalities due to lack of risk control measures, individual negligence: MOM

The ministry said it will continue to strictly enforce measures and step up inspections.

Shell launches its fastest EV chargers powered by solar energy at 3 locations

Shell said these chargers are more than three times faster than the 50kW chargers it has at its other stations.

How an ex-commando trainer from Singapore is changing tourism in the Pacific

The new Alii Palau Airlines, kick-started by Mr James Goh, will connect Changi Airport to Palau.

Housewife accused of hoarding cats in rental flat says she and rescuers working to rehome felines

She denied accusations that she let her cats go hungry, saying her husband returns to their flat daily to feed them.

Should spies take on the job of diplomats?

When US President Joe Biden launched a last-ditch effort to prevent Vladimir Putin, his Russian counterpart, from invading Ukraine, the man he sent to Moscow was William Burns, the director of the CIA.

Opposition party Gerakan struggles in Penang after snub from own ally PAS

Last week, PAS leaders refused to attend an event to launch the candidacy of Gerakan president Dominic Lau for the Bayan Lepas seat, that has been traditionally contested by PAS.

Doctor at Yishun clinic who performed CPR on seated patient gets three-month suspension

The Singapore Medical Council said a reasonable and competent doctor would have repositioned the patient to a supine position.

Platform workers to get bigger voice from union-linked groups’ tie-up with Grab

The MOU will open the way for improved representation of gig economy workers.

North India: Celebrating Holi, solo female travel and a jaunt through colourful Rajasthan

Discover festivals, historical architecture, folk music and an endless variety of landscapes.

