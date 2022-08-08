Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 8.
More heartland shops transform, go digital to stay competitive
Chinese and Taiwanese warships shadow each other as drills set to end
There was no official announcement from China on whether the exercises - scheduled for four days - had ended.
Beijing is not ready for war, but it means business
Chinese military experts have said the drills were aimed at rehearsing a future invasion of Taiwan and that they will likely become more common in future, writes China Correspondent Danson Cheong.
China's show of force hardens US resolve to defend Taiwan
China's keenness to unite with Taiwan has provoked a sense of urgency - even anxiety - in Washington, says US Correspondent Charissa Yong.
Commonwealth Games: Table tennis veteran Feng Tianwei reclaims singles title in comeback win
Interactive: Pre-Parade Preparation Party
Fun ways to celebrate the Singapore spirit with kids
Here are ideas and activities to get the little ones in the spirit of patriotism all year round.
S'pore can weather energy shocks, says Senoko CEO
$10 million centre launched to solve urban farming challenges, boost food security
New frog species discovered in Singapore for 1st time in nearly 40 years
The greyish-brown frog, which is barely bigger than a marble, was named Subaraj's paddy frog after the late conservationist Subaraj Rajathurai.