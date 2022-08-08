Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 8

Updated
Published
32 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 8.

More heartland shops transform, go digital to stay competitive

Some customers are even willing to spend more when using e-payment instead of cash.

READ MORE HERE

Chinese and Taiwanese warships shadow each other as drills set to end

There was no official announcement from China on whether the exercises - scheduled for four days - had ended.

READ MORE HERE

Beijing is not ready for war, but it means business

Chinese military experts have said the drills were aimed at rehearsing a future invasion of Taiwan and that they will likely become more common in future, writes China Correspondent Danson Cheong.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

China's show of force hardens US resolve to defend Taiwan

China's keenness to unite with Taiwan has provoked a sense of urgency - even anxiety - in Washington, says US Correspondent Charissa Yong.

READ MORE HERE

Commonwealth Games: Table tennis veteran Feng Tianwei reclaims singles title in comeback win

She beat Zeng Jian, who took the silver, in an all-Singapore final.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: Pre-Parade Preparation Party

What goes on behind the scenes during a National Day Parade?

READ MORE HERE

Fun ways to celebrate the Singapore spirit with kids

Here are ideas and activities to get the little ones in the spirit of patriotism all year round.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore can weather energy shocks, says Senoko CEO

Power security has become a key issue in the wake of the Ukraine conflict.

READ MORE HERE

$10 million centre launched to solve urban farming challenges, boost food security

Ten projects have garnered around $11 million in external grants so far.

READ MORE HERE

New frog species discovered in Singapore for 1st time in nearly 40 years

The greyish-brown frog, which is barely bigger than a marble, was named Subaraj's paddy frog after the late conservationist Subaraj Rajathurai.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top