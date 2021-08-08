Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Aug 8.

More seniors in S'pore get their Covid-19 jabs after vaccination teams go to the heartland

The authorities are also sending out trucks with loudspeakers to spread the message.

Baby believed to be world's smallest to survive premature birth discharged from NUH after 13-month stay

Kwek Yu Xuan weighed just 212g when she was born on June 9 last year.

80-year-old S'porean woman dies from Covid-19 complications; fifth death in 7 days

Singapore's coronavirus death toll now stands at 42.

askST: What are my legal rights if safe distancing enforcement officers want to enter my home?

Can you deny safe distancing enforcement officers entry to your home? ST finds out.

Unsung Singapore icons: 10 hyperlocal heroes worth celebrating

Here are 10 things, people or places which gained new relevance during the pandemic.

The Delta dilemma: How Covid-19 variant is disrupting the world's reopening plans

The highly infectious strain is forcing countries to reinstate lockdowns, scuttling plans for a return to normal life.

Only fair to protect vulnerable in S'pore against Covid-19 spread by unvaccinated people

Vaccination isn't compulsory, but we shouldn't allow that freedom or choice to put others at risk, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

Parents in Singapore spend more for kids than for their own future

Many spend 20 per cent or more of their monthly household income on their children alone, recent survey found.

Sporting Life: An Olympic medal is hard, it is reachable, but it depends on all of us

A nation's Olympic performance often reflects the very society it comes from, writes assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.

What dish best represents Singapore? Chefs weigh in

In multiracial, multicultural Singapore, can one food item or dish truly represent the diversity and richness of the country?

