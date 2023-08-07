Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 7, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Illegal wildlife trade 'thriving' in virtual world; NParks monitoring marketplaces
Closed and private online platforms provide access, anonymity and privacy to buyers and sellers of wildlife.
Singpass digital identity to be accepted for the first time at polling stations
S’pore banks cannot rely on interest rates alone for growth momentum: Analysts
The outlook for the three Singapore lenders is clouded by economic uncertainty, say experts.
473 cases of brakeless bikes caught by LTA since handbrake rule took effect in 2021
Why don’t we call out workplace biases?
Can a new law against workplace discrimination that will likely kick in next year root out the prejudices in our heart? Krist Boo delves into the issue.
Fireworks light up Toa Payoh, Woodlands and other neighbourhoods to celebrate National Day
The ticketed events drew an estimated 63,000 people across the five locations on Saturday and Sunday.
Anwar pivots to home ground to stem opposition march in PH strongholds of Penang, Selangor
Officials on both sides have indicated three seats in Selangor are “50-50” and could go either way.
Singapore lion dance troupe wins Genting World championship, breaking Malaysia’s 13-year streak
The competition returned in 2023 after a four-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
When ‘eating tofu’ in Taiwan exposes its gender gaps
While impressive on paper, gender equality in Taiwan is superficial, notes Yip Wai Yee. She explains why.
Gen Z interns: She did five internships in three years to figure out what she wanted
Beyond being a course requirement, internships offer a chance to discover one’s passion, say some Gen Zs.