Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Aug 7.
How NS has changed in 55 years and the road ahead
With demographic and other challenges looming, the institution will have to evolve to meet the changing expectations of the population and a new generation of enlistees.
More inspections, stiffer penalties after four deaths at HDB work sites this year
While contractors aim to complete projects delayed by the pandemic, HDB does not want safety to be compromised.
Taiwan says Chinese planes, ships carry out attack simulation drill as PLA forces get close to island
Chinese state media released a photo of what appears to be the closest a PLA vessel has ever ventured to the Taiwanese coast.
Taiwan's diplomatic victory over China could be pyrrhic in the long term
Beijing's backlash against the island could cripple its exports and economy if it goes on for months, says global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim.
National Day celebrations kick off as large-scale carnivals return to the heartland
Also on Saturday, the first National Day concert held at Gardens by the Bay in two years drew close to 10,000 people.
Orto leisure park in Yishun to shut by mid-2023 to make way for housing
The 5.15ha leisure park is located within a plot that is zoned for residential use, subject to detailed planning.
The Rubbish Artist who wants to help save the world
Artur Bordalo has turned more than a hundred tonnes of rubbish into stunning sculptures and art pieces, including a 10x7m Sumatran tiger at Gardens By The Bay.
Loh Kean Yew shocked by Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in Commonwealth Games
Loh’s compatriots Jason Teh and Yeo Jia Min have booked their spots in the semi-finals.
How will the Covid-19 pandemic end?
Sars came to a clear, abrupt, easily identifiable end; that is unlikely to be the case with Covid-19, says Jeremy Au Yong.
Tales for National Day: Authors reflect on Singapore at middle age
Four local writers pen stories responding to the nation at middle age, between recovery from Covid-19 and the resurgence of the virus.