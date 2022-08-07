Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 7

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Aug 7.

How NS has changed in 55 years and the road ahead

With demographic and other challenges looming, the institution will have to evolve to meet the changing expectations of the population and a new generation of enlistees.

READ MORE HERE

More inspections, stiffer penalties after four deaths at HDB work sites this year

While contractors aim to complete projects delayed by the pandemic, HDB does not want safety to be compromised.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan says Chinese planes, ships carry out attack simulation drill as PLA forces get close to island

Chinese state media released a photo of what appears to be the closest a PLA vessel has ever ventured to the Taiwanese coast.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan's diplomatic victory over China could be pyrrhic in the long term

Beijing's backlash against the island could cripple its exports and economy if it goes on for months, says global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim.

READ MORE HERE

National Day celebrations kick off as large-scale carnivals return to the heartland

Also on Saturday, the first National Day concert held at Gardens by the Bay in two years drew close to 10,000 people.

READ MORE HERE

Orto leisure park in Yishun to shut by mid-2023 to make way for housing

The 5.15ha leisure park is located within a plot that is zoned for residential use, subject to detailed planning.

READ MORE HERE

The Rubbish Artist who wants to help save the world

Portuguese artist Artur Bordalo – who goes by the name Bordalo II – got into graffiti when he was 11, spray-painting on the streets of Lisbon. He now makes sculptures using trash to raise awareness about sustainability.

Artur Bordalo has turned more than a hundred tonnes of rubbish into stunning sculptures and art pieces, including a 10x7m Sumatran tiger at Gardens By The Bay.

READ MORE HERE

Loh Kean Yew shocked by Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in Commonwealth Games

Loh’s compatriots Jason Teh and Yeo Jia Min have booked their spots in the semi-finals.

READ MORE HERE

How will the Covid-19 pandemic end?

Sars came to a clear, abrupt, easily identifiable end; that is unlikely to be the case with Covid-19, says Jeremy Au Yong.

READ MORE HERE

Tales for National Day: Authors reflect on Singapore at middle age

Four local writers pen stories responding to the nation at middle age, between recovery from Covid-19 and the resurgence of the virus.

READ MORE HERE

