Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 7

Unvaccinated 63-year-old S'porean dies of Covid-19; Jem among 5 new clusters

This is the fourth Covid-19 death in the past five days.

S'pore must be prepared for more Covid-19 infections, deaths with reopening: Ong Ye Kung

It is therefore very important to continue to vaccinate as many people as possible, said the Health Minister.

Covid-19 clusters will be named after a location only if it helps authorities in fighting the spread: Kenneth Mak

It was not necessarily helpful to name the clusters on the basis of fixed locations sometimes, because the activities that took place might have been a more important mode of transmission, he said.

Dine-in to resume, more can work from office: All about S'pore's 2-step easing of Covid-19 rules

Here's what you need to know about measures that will take place from Aug 10 and from Aug 19.

More than 57,000 StarHub customers' personal data leaked

StarHub said its cyber-security team discovered the data breach on July 6 when it was performing online surveillance.

National Day: Ceremonial parade, flypasts across Singapore on Monday morning

The fighter jets' route will cover several housing estates across the island including Toa Payoh, Clementi and Tampines.

Can national symbols better rally Singaporeans?

As National Day nears, the state flag and crest are put on display across the island. Can more be done to instil pride in Singapore's national symbols?

Asia's Olympic champions and the quest for national glory

The Tokyo Olympics have seen athletes from Asia clinching more than 70 gold medals.

Unvaccinated people twice as likely to be reinfected with Covid-19, study shows

Some US politicians have said they do not plan to get vaccinated because of immunity derived from prior infection.

Lawyer jailed 4 weeks, fined after assaulting cabby who declined to give him a ride

Paul Chiethen Kuo, 47, had pleaded guilty to one count each of assault and harassment.

