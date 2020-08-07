Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 7.

S'pore takes steps toward a new normal amid Covid-19 pandemic

Singapore should not let its guard down even though the total number of new Covid-19 cases is likely to taper down by end-August as dormitories are cleared, said Minister Lawrence Wong.

Coronavirus: Seventh month prayers and post-funeral rites allowed

The Health Ministry said they must be conducted by religious organisations with a good track record of implementing safe management measures.

Bukit Batok ActiveSG gym, FairPrice Hub's Decathlon visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

There were 301 new coronavirus cases confirmed by MOH on Thursday, taking Singapore's total to 54,555.

Call to curb biased hiring by naming firms on watch list

A senior labour MP has called on the authorities to disclose the names of companies put on a watch list for biased hiring, to improve transparency and send a strong signal that such behaviour must stop.

Trump hammers China over coronavirus as US health secretary heads to Taiwan

Mr Trump signed an executive order on Thursday aimed at yanking back supply chains from China for key ingredients and supplies used to make medicines and medical equipment.

Malaysia’s ex-finance minister Lim Guan Eng arrested on corruption charges linked to RM6.3b Penang tunnel

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said Mr Lim will be charged with bribery and abuse of power relating to the undersea tunnel project.

Five designers give their take on Singaporean-ness in design competition Singapore Stories

Five labels - Nude Femme, CYC Tailor, Carol Chen, Martha Who and Nida Shay - are in the finals, which will end with a runway show in October.

Charitable funds boost donations in a tough year for giving

More wealthy people are setting up charitable funds that give at least six-figure sums to their chosen causes.

OCBC Q2 profit falls 40% on surging loan-loss provisions; first-half dividend at 15.9 cents

Net income dropped to $730 million in the three months ended June 30 from $1.2 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Swimming: Singapore on the right track to 'long-haul' goal of Olympic relay medal, says SSA president Lee Kok Choy

Lee, who will return unopposed for his final two-year term, also wants more Olympic finalists and medal hopefuls.

