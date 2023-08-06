Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 6, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
At least 8 new nursing homes in Singapore in next 5 years
Wrong to allege Zaobao echoes Beijing propaganda, S’pore envoy to US tells Washington Post
Readers of the Chinese-language daily often affirm its uniquely Singaporean views, Mr Lui Tuck Yew said.
Porsche owner lost $135K after car dealer vanished
He was not alone in being duped - between January and July 2023, Case received eight complaints against 360 VR Cars.
Submitting advance passenger information to ICA could be challenging: Private bus operators
Operators flag issues including time constraints and difficulty in getting accurate passenger information.
How two Hwa Chong boys got rapper Snoop Dogg to join Novelship, their US$80m sneaker online store
Co-founder Richard Xia tells Executive editor Sumiko Tan how being victims of scams led to the start-up.
Japanese vlogger Ghib Ojisan catches PM Lee’s attention with Singapore heartland video
‘Mr Tharman was the policymaker, I was the moneymaker’: Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song
He said role of chief investment officer is as important as, if not more important than, a CEO's.
Malaysia state polls: PM Anwar flies into rival-held Kedah pledging aid and investment
Opposition state government also claims credit for a €5 billion investment from a German chipmaker.
What can further nudge residents into keeping corridors clear of clutter?
There are still cases of fires in residential buildings involving discarded items in Singapore.
Brazil dad in tragic plane crash seen swigging beer bottle as 11-year-old son flies aircraft
Crash investigators are trying to determine how much the father’s shenanigans contributed to the tragedy.