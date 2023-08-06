Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 6, 2023

At least 8 new nursing homes in Singapore in next 5 years

Operators here are also thinking of new ways to keep their residents engaged.

Wrong to allege Zaobao echoes Beijing propaganda, S’pore envoy to US tells Washington Post

Readers of the Chinese-language daily often affirm its uniquely Singaporean views, Mr Lui Tuck Yew said.

Porsche owner lost $135K after car dealer vanished

He was not alone in being duped - between January and July 2023, Case received eight complaints against 360 VR Cars.

Submitting advance passenger information to ICA could be challenging: Private bus operators

Operators flag issues including time constraints and difficulty in getting accurate passenger information.

How two Hwa Chong boys got rapper Snoop Dogg to join Novelship, their US$80m sneaker online store

Richard Xia co-founded sneaker and streetwear e-marketplace Novelship in order to allow people to safely buy limited-edition apparel online. So far, it has raised US$23 million in funding, and rapper Snoop Dogg recently became a partner.

Co-founder Richard Xia tells Executive editor Sumiko Tan how being victims of scams led to the start-up.

Japanese vlogger Ghib Ojisan catches PM Lee’s attention with Singapore heartland video

Also meet English TikToker and Taiwanese YouTuber who shoot videos about Singapore.

‘Mr Tharman was the policymaker, I was the moneymaker’: Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song

He said role of chief investment officer is as important as, if not more important than, a CEO's.

Malaysia state polls: PM Anwar flies into rival-held Kedah pledging aid and investment

Opposition state government also claims credit for a €5 billion investment from a German chipmaker. 

What can further nudge residents into keeping corridors clear of clutter?

There are still cases of fires in residential buildings involving discarded items in Singapore.

Brazil dad in tragic plane crash seen swigging beer bottle as 11-year-old son flies aircraft

Crash investigators are trying to determine how much the father’s shenanigans contributed to the tragedy.

