Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 6.
China halts climate, military talks with US, suspends other cooperation
Beijing also imposes sanctions on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in retaliation over her Taiwan visit.
Asean wants US, China to cool tensions, which are hurting global economy: Vivian Balakrishnan
Both sides are not looking for conflict, but the situation now is dangerous for the region, he warned.
Alex Jones ordered to pay $62m in punitive damages to Sandy Hook family
It comes on top of $5.6 million in compensatory damages already awarded for falsely claiming the shooting was a hoax.
'I thought it was a nightmare. How could it be my son?': Mother of boy, 17, who died in lorry crash
The lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving and careless driving causing death.
What's the right prescription to heal the global nursing shortage?
Across nations, nurses are quitting in large numbers. ST looks at why they quit and where some of them have gone to.
Exchange rate for ringgit hits record high
A money changer has been selling out his supply of ringgit almost daily since the Singapore-Malaysia land borders reopened in April.
'It's time to pay the price': Dee Kosh says he hopes to pick up the pieces after jail sentence
The YouTuber was sentenced to 32 weeks' jail for committing various sexual offences involving teenage boys.
Two more Haagen-Dazs ice cream products recalled over presence of pesticide
This comes after a similar recall of two other Haagen-Dazs products last month over the same pesticide.
It feels good to beat people a head taller than you, says Teong Tzen Wei
He joins Joseph Schooling and Toh Wei Soong as the only swimmers to clinch a medal for Singapore at the Commonwealth Games.