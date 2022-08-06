Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 6

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 6.

China halts climate, military talks with US, suspends other cooperation

Beijing also imposes sanctions on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in retaliation over her Taiwan visit.

READ MORE HERE

Asean wants US, China to cool tensions, which are hurting global economy: Vivian Balakrishnan

Both sides are not looking for conflict, but the situation now is dangerous for the region, he warned.

READ MORE HERE

Alex Jones ordered to pay $62m in punitive damages to Sandy Hook family

It comes on top of $5.6 million in compensatory damages already awarded for falsely claiming the shooting was a hoax.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

'I thought it was a nightmare. How could it be my son?': Mother of boy, 17, who died in lorry crash

The lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving and careless driving causing death.

READ MORE HERE

What's the right prescription to heal the global nursing shortage?

Across nations, nurses are quitting in large numbers. ST looks at why they quit and where some of them have gone to.

READ MORE HERE

Exchange rate for ringgit hits record high

A money changer has been selling out his supply of ringgit almost daily since the Singapore-Malaysia land borders reopened in April.

READ MORE HERE

'It's time to pay the price': Dee Kosh says he hopes to pick up the pieces after jail sentence

The YouTuber was sentenced to 32 weeks' jail for committing various sexual offences involving teenage boys.

READ MORE HERE

Two more Haagen-Dazs ice cream products recalled over presence of pesticide

This comes after a similar recall of two other Haagen-Dazs products last month over the same pesticide.

READ MORE HERE

It feels good to beat people a head taller than you, says Teong Tzen Wei

He joins Joseph Schooling and Toh Wei Soong as the only swimmers to clinch a medal for Singapore at the Commonwealth Games.

READ MORE HERE

Cocktails to celebrate Singapore's 57th National Day

Try drinks inspired by local flavours such as Wicked Chendol and Satay by the Bay.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top