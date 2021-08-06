Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 6.

79-year-old unvaccinated man dies from Covid-19; virus death toll hits 40 in Singapore

This is Singapore's third death from the virus in four days.

Travellers from Taiwan need not serve SHN from Aug 7 if they test negative for Covid-19 on arrival: MOH

Short-term visitors can now also apply for an Air Travel Pass for entry into Singapore on or after Aug 12.

China must relook approach for zero Covid-19 cases as Delta variant spreads

Beijing may need to shift its approach to one where its population learns to live with the virus.

Medical examinations for maids in S'pore to also check BMI, suspicious injuries in move to better detect abuse

The check-ups will also take place at clinics without the employers being present.

Primary 1 registration: Four in 10 schools oversubscribed at close of Phase 2C

The most popular school was South View Primary School in Choa Chu Kang, which had 134 children vying for 20 places.

Opposition leader Anwar and Umno chief Zahid marshal MPs to oust Malaysia's PM

The two leaders have agreed to marshal their MPs to prepare video clips that will state their opposition to PM Muhyiddin.

SG56: The country will be all right

The fight against Covid-19 has brought the nation closer together; society is changing and adapting; and the young are stepping up. These are grounds for optimism, says Chua Mui Hoong.

International Plaza snags 80 per cent mandate to launch biggest mixed-use en bloc sale bid

It could potentially smash records in terms of unit numbers and value.

Olympics: No medals 'a downer', real test is how Team Singapore bounce back, says MCCY's Edwin Tong

While disappointed, he insisted that there were positives to take away from Team Singapore's performance in Tokyo.

Search is on for Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2021

SOTY is an annual award given to a Singaporean individual or group that has made a positive and sustainable impact in society.

