Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Aug 6.
Some firms on watch list for possible discriminatory hiring practices didn't cast net wide enough for locals
30 of the 47 employers newly placed on the Fair Consideration Framework watch list are from the financial service and professional service sectors.
Coronavirus: 265,000 foreign workers get the nod to restart work
The authorities remain on track to clear all foreign worker dormitories of Covid-19 by Friday (Aug 7), said MOH.
Steps to ease movement curbs, boost well-being of migrant workers in the works: MOM
A recent spate of suicides and attempted suicides has raised concerns about the workers' mental well-being.
Top US infectious diseases expert Fauci expects tens of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses at start of 2021
He said there might be an indication that at least one vaccine works and is safe by year end.
Jurong Point Popular bookstore among places visited by infectious coronavirus patients
There were 908 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Wednesday, one of the highest number of daily cases recorded since cases exceeded 1,000 in April.
Coronavirus: Singing, voice training, speech and drama classes can resume, with safety measures in place
The People's Association said its community clubs are progressively resuming their programmes and courses.
Beirut blast: Port officials under house arrest, two-week state of emergency declared
The volatile chemical suspected of causing the explosion had been lying in storage in the port since 2014, despite warnings from customs officials about its hazards.
25-year-old is youngest person to die of dengue in Singapore this year, the 20th such death here
Of the 20, 18 worked or lived in active dengue clusters, which currently number 391.
NDP 2020: Celebrating the Singapore spirit from London to Shanghai
Some families living abroad recreate their sense of home by throwing National Day-themed parties and watching the parade online with their loved ones and friends.
Husband and wife team up for job sharing
Barbara and Nikolas Gonzenbach are both deputy head of mission at the Embassy of Switzerland in Singapore.