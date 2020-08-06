Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Aug 6.

Some firms on watch list for possible discriminatory hiring practices didn't cast net wide enough for locals

30 of the 47 employers newly placed on the Fair Consideration Framework watch list are from the financial service and professional service sectors.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: 265,000 foreign workers get the nod to restart work

The authorities remain on track to clear all foreign worker dormitories of Covid-19 by Friday (Aug 7), said MOH.

READ MORE HERE

Steps to ease movement curbs, boost well-being of migrant workers in the works: MOM

A recent spate of suicides and attempted suicides has raised concerns about the workers' mental well-being.

READ MORE HERE

Top US infectious diseases expert Fauci expects tens of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses at start of 2021



Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

He said there might be an indication that at least one vaccine works and is safe by year end.

READ MORE HERE

Jurong Point Popular bookstore among places visited by infectious coronavirus patients

There were 908 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Wednesday, one of the highest number of daily cases recorded since cases exceeded 1,000 in April.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Singing, voice training, speech and drama classes can resume, with safety measures in place

The People's Association said its community clubs are progressively resuming their programmes and courses.

READ MORE HERE

Beirut blast: Port officials under house arrest, two-week state of emergency declared

The volatile chemical suspected of causing the explosion had been lying in storage in the port since 2014, despite warnings from customs officials about its hazards.

READ MORE HERE

25-year-old is youngest person to die of dengue in Singapore this year, the 20th such death here

Of the 20, 18 worked or lived in active dengue clusters, which currently number 391.

READ MORE HERE

NDP 2020: Celebrating the Singapore spirit from London to Shanghai

Some families living abroad recreate their sense of home by throwing National Day-themed parties and watching the parade online with their loved ones and friends.

READ MORE HERE

Husband and wife team up for job sharing

Barbara and Nikolas Gonzenbach are both deputy head of mission at the Embassy of Switzerland in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE