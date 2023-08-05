Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 5, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
HDB approval no longer needed for corridor-facing CCTVs in flats; demand for devices up
HDB dwellers still have to ask Town Councils for approval for installation of cameras outside their flats.
12 Singaporeans abroad find their calling on the road less travelled
From songwriting in China to EPL consulting, meet 12 S’poreans venturing off the beaten path overseas.
A stronger middle class needed to create more stability in societies: Panellists
They discussed how Asean can move forward in an era of prolonged polycrisis, or the coming together of multiple crises.
More Gen Zs taking to LinkedIn to find jobs and network
Close to a quarter of LinkedIn users in Singapore in 2023 are Gen Zs – those aged 16 to 25.
DBS says letter on online banking account deactivation is legitimate
The clarification comes on the back of messages circulated on Whatsapp, and posts on social media.
Dealer Car Times honours deal even after ex-staff steals car buyer’s money
The company delivered the new car to the buyer even though it was also a victim of the crime.
Expect heavy traffic at S’pore-Malaysia land borders over National Day holidays: ICA
Travellers driving into Malaysia by car should expect waiting times of nearly three hours for peak periods.
Burn, don’t fling: Community leaders bust myths on joss paper and offerings for Hungry Ghost Festival
Poly intern accessed 55 OCBC customers’ info without authorisation; jailed six weeks
The customers included prominent local and foreign personalities, and also a friend of the intern.
Made-in-Singapore music comes alive through spatial audio technology
In the spatial audio version of The Road Ahead, listeners hear music coming from all around them.