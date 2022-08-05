Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 5.
Missiles in Chinese drills hit seas near Taiwan and Japan
US condemns China missile launches as overreaction to Pelosi's Taiwan trip
A US aircraft carrier task force, sailing east of Taiwan, will remain in the region to monitor the situation.
Economic impact of Taiwan flare-up seen as manageable, but risks linger for S'pore and region
The widening US-China gulf will reinforce the shift in global trade and investment flows towards safer pastures, say analysts.
Life goes on as normal in Taiwan as China's live-fire drills begin around island
Ships entering Taiwan's seven cargo ports have been told to avoid the zones where drills are being held.
Internal security critical in guarding S'pore against foreign attempts to divide society: Shanmugam
Foreign powers could exploit Singapore’s fault lines such as racial, religious divisions to weaken the country, he said.
Jury finds US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay $5.6m for Sandy Hook hoax claims
Parents of a victim said they had endured harassment because of the right-wing host's misinformation.
Mahathir leads new 'Malay movement' to fight in next Malaysian national polls
The Gerakan Tanah Air (Homeland Movement) would field candidates in Malay-majority seats in Peninsular Malaysia.
S'pore travellers can use DBS and OCBC apps to pay in Thailand
Commonwealth Games: Loh Kean Yew admits struggling with form, is working on being consistent
"I have been struggling all the time. It's just that not many knew who I was even at the Olympics," he said.
The videographer, the serial do-gooder, and the Web3 ecosystem builder
Young people working hard to make Singapore better are the ones who make Chua Mui Hoong hopeful this National Day.