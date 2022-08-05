Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 5

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 5.

Missiles in Chinese drills hit seas near Taiwan and Japan

The drills will run until noon on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

US condemns China missile launches as overreaction to Pelosi's Taiwan trip

A US aircraft carrier task force, sailing east of Taiwan, will remain in the region to monitor the situation.

READ MORE HERE

Economic impact of Taiwan flare-up seen as manageable, but risks linger for S'pore and region

The widening US-China gulf will reinforce the shift in global trade and investment flows towards safer pastures, say analysts.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Life goes on as normal in Taiwan as China's live-fire drills begin around island

Ships entering Taiwan's seven cargo ports have been told to avoid the zones where drills are being held. 

READ MORE HERE

Internal security critical in guarding S'pore against foreign attempts to divide society: Shanmugam

Foreign powers could exploit Singapore’s fault lines such as racial, religious divisions to weaken the country, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Jury finds US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay $5.6m for Sandy Hook hoax claims

Parents of a victim said they had endured harassment because of the right-wing host's misinformation.

READ MORE HERE

Mahathir leads new 'Malay movement' to fight in next Malaysian national polls

The Gerakan Tanah Air (Homeland Movement) would field candidates in Malay-majority seats in Peninsular Malaysia.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore travellers can use DBS and OCBC apps to pay in Thailand

UOB TMRW users will be able to do so from next year.

READ MORE HERE

Commonwealth Games: Loh Kean Yew admits struggling with form, is working on being consistent

"I have been struggling all the time. It's just that not many knew who I was even at the Olympics," he said.

READ MORE HERE

The videographer, the serial do-gooder, and the Web3 ecosystem builder

Young people working hard to make Singapore better are the ones who make Chua Mui Hoong hopeful this National Day.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top