Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Aug 5.

Unvaccinated woman dies of Covid-19; she was contact of patient who visited Samy's Curry

There are now 112 clusters, and 95 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

NUS to pilot fast-and-easy Covid-19 testing for students and staff

Test frequency will depend on vaccination status and whether students and staff are residents on campus.

READ MORE HERE

Active Covid-19 clusters crossed 100 mark in S'pore but vaccination rates a good defence: Experts

Vaccination significantly reduces the risk of an infection developing into a severe illness.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Global Covid-19 cases surpass 200 million as Delta variant spreads

If the number of infected people were a country, it would be eighth most populous in the world.

READ MORE HERE

Intense period of horse trading ahead of confidence vote for Muhyiddin

The embattled Premier has five weeks to win over MPs before the vote next month.

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Life: With blue hair and a ukelele, skateboarding makes sizzling history at the Olympics

READ MORE HERE

China cracking down on private tuition: A lesson for Singapore?

READ MORE HERE

Curtain falls on business empire of Ng Yu Zhi, who is behind billion-dollar Envy ‘nickel trading scheme’

Firms linked to the former director of Envy Global Trading are in the process of being wound up by liquidators.

READ MORE HERE

ST CloseUp: Zhng - Inside the world of modified cars

CloseUp takes a look at the zhng car subculture in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore podcasts up their game by ditching banter for scripts

They include comedy Happy Endings, thriller Life Exchange and fantasy Fey Hollow: The Fairy Tale Murders.

READ MORE HERE