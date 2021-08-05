Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Aug 5.
Unvaccinated woman dies of Covid-19; she was contact of patient who visited Samy's Curry
There are now 112 clusters, and 95 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday.
NUS to pilot fast-and-easy Covid-19 testing for students and staff
Test frequency will depend on vaccination status and whether students and staff are residents on campus.
Active Covid-19 clusters crossed 100 mark in S'pore but vaccination rates a good defence: Experts
Vaccination significantly reduces the risk of an infection developing into a severe illness.
Global Covid-19 cases surpass 200 million as Delta variant spreads
If the number of infected people were a country, it would be eighth most populous in the world.
Intense period of horse trading ahead of confidence vote for Muhyiddin
The embattled Premier has five weeks to win over MPs before the vote next month.
Sporting Life: With blue hair and a ukelele, skateboarding makes sizzling history at the Olympics
China cracking down on private tuition: A lesson for Singapore?
Curtain falls on business empire of Ng Yu Zhi, who is behind billion-dollar Envy ‘nickel trading scheme’
Firms linked to the former director of Envy Global Trading are in the process of being wound up by liquidators.
ST CloseUp: Zhng - Inside the world of modified cars
CloseUp takes a look at the zhng car subculture in Singapore.
Singapore podcasts up their game by ditching banter for scripts
They include comedy Happy Endings, thriller Life Exchange and fantasy Fey Hollow: The Fairy Tale Murders.