Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 5

Massive blast rips through Lebanon's capital Beirut, killing more than 70 and injuring thousands

Lebanon's interior minister said initial information indicated that highly explosive material stored at the port had blown up.

Coronavirus: Phase 2 has gone well but curbs must be lifted gradually, say experts

They are optimistic about further easing but warn that the risk of a second wave is still present.

Hindu temple in Yishun added to list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

The Holy Tree Sri Balasubramaniar Temple at 10 Yishun Industrial Park A was visited by at least one case on July 31.

Philippines posts record daily rise in coronavirus cases, could become South-east Asia's new epicentre

The grim news came on the first day of a tough new lockdown that will confine some 27 million to their homes for two weeks.

Sri Lankan inmate with Covid-19 was jailed for overstaying, hospitalised for dengue

It is unclear where he was infected with the coronavirus, but he has been classified by the Ministry of Health as a local community case.

S'poreans in Melbourne hunker down amid tough lockdown against coronavirus

It has been difficult to get hold of essential items such as toilet paper, bread and fruits in recent days, said one Singaporean.

Social media impersonation scams double in 2 months, with victims losing $2.2m

The police said they received at least 1,000 reports of such scams in the first five months of the year.

Malaysia raids Al Jazeera and offices of two other broadcasters in probe on documentary

The documentary focused on the plight of thousands of undocumented migrants detained during raids carried out in areas under tight coronavirus lockdown.

Former Fuji Xerox boss claims his dismissal was 'orchestrated' in $1.5m suit

An anonymous letter by a whistle-blower accusing Fuji Xerox Singapore managing director Bert Wong of "bribery and criminal breach of trust" triggered a special audit in 2017.

Generation Grit: Never giving up on leading a full life, despite a cruel muscle wasting disease

Shalom Lim, 24, lives with a debilitating disease but be has never given up on his quest to excel in his studies, and hopes to help others as a counsellor.

