Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 4, 2023

‘No need to bang on the rostrum’: Speaker Seah Kian Peng steps into Leong Mun Wai-Murali exchange

In making a point, Mr Leong brought his fist down and struck the rostrum.

The gist: New tax for large private water suppliers, tapping technology for safer roads

MPs discussed a wide range of issues in Parliament on Thursday. Here are the key takeaways.

Trump pleads not guilty to charges he tried to overturn election loss

His plea kicks off months of pre-trial legal wrangling that will unfold against the backdrop of the 2024 presidential campaign.

HDB housing – wider rental options may work better for some than home ownership

It’s time to take the stigma out of renting as some singles and seniors may find rent-to-own models and long-term secure rentals more practical, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song submits forms, stresses importance of Singapore’s reserves

Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song told media he has submitted his application for a certificate of eligibility to contest the upcoming presidential election. He also confirmed that former foreign minister George Yeo is one of his character references.

Singapore has taken care of its people, but it does not mean that more cannot be done, he said after submitting his application for a certificate of eligibility.

Ping Pong: A smashing hit at Singapore’s void decks

Table tennis community groups of different ages, nationalities are sprouting in many void decks.

One killed, at least 14 hurt in stabbing spree at mall in affluent Seoul suburb

The assailant ploughed through a pedestrian walkway with his car, before rushing to the mall and randomly stabbing people.

Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir in hospital for ‘observation’: Source

The 98-year-old former leader is one of Malaysia’s most dominant political figures.

Port Dickson voters let down by politicians’ empty promises to revive resort town

Locals are fed up that the decrepit town is still a far cry from being a dream destination.

Bee rescuer, anti-food waste champion among winners at inaugural sustainability awards

Two individuals and eight organisations were lauded at the Sustainability Impact Awards.

