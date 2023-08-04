Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 4, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘No need to bang on the rostrum’: Speaker Seah Kian Peng steps into Leong Mun Wai-Murali exchange
The gist: New tax for large private water suppliers, tapping technology for safer roads
MPs discussed a wide range of issues in Parliament on Thursday. Here are the key takeaways.
Trump pleads not guilty to charges he tried to overturn election loss
His plea kicks off months of pre-trial legal wrangling that will unfold against the backdrop of the 2024 presidential campaign.
HDB housing – wider rental options may work better for some than home ownership
It’s time to take the stigma out of renting as some singles and seniors may find rent-to-own models and long-term secure rentals more practical, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song submits forms, stresses importance of Singapore’s reserves
Singapore has taken care of its people, but it does not mean that more cannot be done, he said after submitting his application for a certificate of eligibility.
Ping Pong: A smashing hit at Singapore’s void decks
Table tennis community groups of different ages, nationalities are sprouting in many void decks.
One killed, at least 14 hurt in stabbing spree at mall in affluent Seoul suburb
The assailant ploughed through a pedestrian walkway with his car, before rushing to the mall and randomly stabbing people.
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir in hospital for ‘observation’: Source
Port Dickson voters let down by politicians’ empty promises to revive resort town
Locals are fed up that the decrepit town is still a far cry from being a dream destination.
Bee rescuer, anti-food waste champion among winners at inaugural sustainability awards
Two individuals and eight organisations were lauded at the Sustainability Impact Awards.