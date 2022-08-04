Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Aug 4.
China ramps up drills, slaps sanctions on Taiwan in response to Pelosi's visit
Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said 27 Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on Wednesday, of which 22 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.
China's response to Pelosi's visit must balance retaliation against open conflict
Beijing will have to find a way to make good its warnings, or risk being accused of making empty threats.
Hacking, marriage proposal and protests: Pelosi's visit stirs Taiwan
Several systems were hacked into including 7-Eleven digital signboards that had messages calling Pelosi a "war monger".
Housewife, 73, rushed to save blind husband from Telok Blangah fire
50 residents were evacuated and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
S'pore staff express shock after losing Shopify jobs
The company axed around 1,000 of its global workforce of 10,000 employees on July 27.
MPA suspends Glencore’s bunkering licence in S'pore over contaminated fuel
The move comes after Glencore’s subsidiary in Singapore supplied tainted fuel to 24 ships in late March and early April.
Asean will have to rethink peace plan if Myanmar conducts more executions, says Cambodian PM
Asean is deeply disappointed and disturbed by the execution of Myanmar's opposition activists, said Mr Hun Sen.
Guessing game on inflation
Will the public and central banks ever be aligned on inflation expectations, asks opinion editor Grace Ho.
SMC seeks longer suspension for 2 doctors for exploiting patient for sex
They denied that they had colluded to exploit the patient and appealed to overturn their convictions.
Full steam ahead: Dim Sum Dollies are back after seven years
The show, Still Steam, marks the iconic Singaporean female comedy trio's 20th anniversary.