Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 4

8 bus drivers positive for Covid-19 as at July 30; LTA says no impact on bus operations

ST learnt that drivers who had been in contact with confirmed cases were placed on quarantine or stay-home notices in recent weeks.

All Singaporeans can soon walk in to get Pfizer Covid-19 jabs

Singapore aims to get about 80 per cent of its population fully vaccinated by early next month.

8 new Covid-19 clusters, including Changi General Hospital; total of 100 active clusters

Three cases have been linked to the CGH cluster.

Umno says Muhyiddin has lost majority as 11 MPs pull out; minister quits govt

The Umno president said he had presented to the King “enough” letters from MPs withdrawing support for the government.

Visits to region by top US officials, including V-P Kamala Harris, are highly valued: PM Lee

PM Lee also noted the United States’ renewed emphasis on multilateralism.

Police raid 154 establishments, including unlicensed KTV-style outlets, in a week

84 people are under investigation after the raids.

Police force with strong public trust takes stock as it marks bicentennial

On the occasion of the SPF's bicentennial, it is timely to consider what paths should continue to be trodden, which remain to be trodden, and which ones to avoid, says Grace Ho.

Olympics: Chef de mission Ben Tan believes S'pore sailors 'within striking distance' of medal

He hopes Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low, 10th in the 49er FX, will work towards Paris 2024.

Investing in China: The game has changed

Politics is reshaping the corporate and investment landscape, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Stay-home guide for Wednesday: Work out with local instructors, learn to play darts and more

Or listen to Coldplay's new song Coloratura from their upcoming album Music Of The Spheres.

