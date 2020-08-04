Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 4

Coronavirus patient in ICU, first such case in Singapore in more than 2 weeks

Monday's ICU case is one of the 115 coronavirus patients who are still in hospital. Another 5,730 patients are recuperating in community facilities.

READ MORE HERE

Observers call on National Wages Council for more aggressive wage support, office to look after gig workers

They also suggested pay hikes for low-wage staff.

READ MORE HERE

Job cuts hard to avoid for SIA, say experts

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

SIA could also try to cut costs in other areas, or possibly receive additional government support to tide it through the crisis, they added.

READ MORE HERE

From virtual tours to online stores, Singapore tourism companies boost digital offerings

Chinatown Heritage Centre and Nam Ho are among those generating new revenue streams online.

READ MORE HERE

Maritime sail-past returns to NDP after 20 years

The vessels will sound their horns for in an expression of maritime unity and a call for Singaporeans to stand together in solidarity.

READ MORE HERE

Monitoring devices for travellers entering S'pore do not store personal data or record video, audio

Any data transmitted is also protected by end-to-end certificate-based encryption, the authorities said.

READ MORE HERE

Move by AHTC to amend claims in case 'prejudicial', say lawyers for WP town councillors

It was also an abuse of the court process, said lawyers representing town councillors from the Workers' Party.

READ MORE HERE

TikTok a casualty of deepening US mistrust of China

The theory is that because TikTok is subject to Chinese law, the company can be compelled by the Chinese government to provide access to user data.

READ MORE HERE

North Korea has 'probably' developed nuclear devices to fit ballistic missiles: UN report

The confidential report said several countries, which it did not identify, believed North Korea's past six nuclear tests had likely helped it develop miniaturised nuclear devices.

READ MORE HERE

An arty August: Civic district is painted red for National Day

With National Day around the corner, arts institutions are pulling out all the stops to celebrate in style.

READ MORE HERE