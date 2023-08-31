Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 31, 2023

Presidential candidates out and about on final day of hustings; second broadcast aired

The second broadcast was aired in reverse order of the candidates’ names on the electoral roll.

READ MORE HERE

Bring back trust and give hope to the people: Tan Kin Lian

Mr Tan emphasised his track record of financial management at NTUC Income, his reputation for frugality and willingness to stand up for the common man.

READ MORE HERE

If I am a partisan, I am a partisan for better chances for S’poreans: Tharman

Mr Tharman highlighted the international standing and experience he would bring to the office of the presidency.

READ MORE HERE

I am the only non-partisan candidate: Ng Kok Song

Mr Ng noted that the two other candidates had close affiliations to political parties.

READ MORE HERE

Kinderland bars staff from using personal devices in class after alleged abuse incidents

The move has drawn ire from commenters online.

READ MORE HERE

Parents call for Kinderland principal to be fired, barred from pre-school industry

The parents turned up at the school to see the principal but waited for over two hours to no avail.

READ MORE HERE

Beyond ‘difficult and dirty’ – what community eldercare workers know that we don’t

Singapore will need more workers to care for its elderly. It is not an easy job, but can be meaningful and fulfilling, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Blue-collar workers putting in more overtime to get around heat, calling in sick due to hot weather

Workers had to take longer breaks, resulting in deliveries and project being delayed.

READ MORE HERE

StanChart to offer new dads 20 weeks of paid time off; HSBC extends paternity and maternity leave

This comes ahead of changes to national policy announced in the Budget earlier this year.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia arrests 88 Chinese nationals in Riau Islands over love scams

The police said the scammers recorded videos of victims performing sexual acts and then blackmailed them.

READ MORE HERE

