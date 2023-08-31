Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 31, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Presidential candidates out and about on final day of hustings; second broadcast aired
The second broadcast was aired in reverse order of the candidates’ names on the electoral roll.
Bring back trust and give hope to the people: Tan Kin Lian
Mr Tan emphasised his track record of financial management at NTUC Income, his reputation for frugality and willingness to stand up for the common man.
If I am a partisan, I am a partisan for better chances for S’poreans: Tharman
Mr Tharman highlighted the international standing and experience he would bring to the office of the presidency.
I am the only non-partisan candidate: Ng Kok Song
Mr Ng noted that the two other candidates had close affiliations to political parties.
Kinderland bars staff from using personal devices in class after alleged abuse incidents
Parents call for Kinderland principal to be fired, barred from pre-school industry
The parents turned up at the school to see the principal but waited for over two hours to no avail.
Beyond ‘difficult and dirty’ – what community eldercare workers know that we don’t
Singapore will need more workers to care for its elderly. It is not an easy job, but can be meaningful and fulfilling, says the writer.
Blue-collar workers putting in more overtime to get around heat, calling in sick due to hot weather
Workers had to take longer breaks, resulting in deliveries and project being delayed.
StanChart to offer new dads 20 weeks of paid time off; HSBC extends paternity and maternity leave
This comes ahead of changes to national policy announced in the Budget earlier this year.
Indonesia arrests 88 Chinese nationals in Riau Islands over love scams
The police said the scammers recorded videos of victims performing sexual acts and then blackmailed them.