Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 31

Updated
Published
58 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 31.

Joseph Schooling took cannabis overseas; swimmer Amanda Lim gets stern warning from CNB

The ex-Olympic champ consumed the drug in May when he was training and participating in the SEA Games.

'I gave in to a moment of weakness': Schooling sorry for his 'bad judgment' in using drugs

The swimmer had confessed to consuming cannabis overseas in May. 

Sports fraternity shocked by Schooling's admission of cannabis use

There was surprise but also sympathy in response to his confession to having consumed the drug overseas.

Joseph Schooling banned from swimming after drug use: A dream unravels, and it hurts

Schooling may well have no competition time left in the water and that makes this hurt even more, says deputy news editor Leonard Thomas.

Mikhail Gorbachev, Soviet leader who ended Cold War, dies aged 91

He forged arms reduction deals with the US and partnerships with Western powers to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War II.

OCBC raises interest rates on 360 account; up to 4.05% a year on first $100k

Prior to this, account holders could earn a maximum of 2.38 per cent a year of interest on balances of up to $75,000.

New work pass for foreigners can also help Singapore retain local talent: Experts

"(Such a pass) builds a community of top talent so (home-grown talent) don't have to go overseas to find peers to learn from and exchange their knowledge with," said one.

Public healthcare subsidies to be adjusted to benefit more lower-income patients

The adjustments aim to support people at the lowest income levels as healthcare spending rises.

First hydrogen power plant in S'pore expected by first half of 2026

Singapore is transitioning its power sector to using less carbon-emitting fuels.

S'pore's first arts university to open in August 2024

It will start receiving applications in the third quarter of next year.

