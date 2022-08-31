Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 31.
Joseph Schooling took cannabis overseas; swimmer Amanda Lim gets stern warning from CNB
The ex-Olympic champ consumed the drug in May when he was training and participating in the SEA Games.
'I gave in to a moment of weakness': Schooling sorry for his 'bad judgment' in using drugs
Sports fraternity shocked by Schooling's admission of cannabis use
There was surprise but also sympathy in response to his confession to having consumed the drug overseas.
Joseph Schooling banned from swimming after drug use: A dream unravels, and it hurts
Schooling may well have no competition time left in the water and that makes this hurt even more, says deputy news editor Leonard Thomas.
Mikhail Gorbachev, Soviet leader who ended Cold War, dies aged 91
He forged arms reduction deals with the US and partnerships with Western powers to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War II.
OCBC raises interest rates on 360 account; up to 4.05% a year on first $100k
Prior to this, account holders could earn a maximum of 2.38 per cent a year of interest on balances of up to $75,000.
New work pass for foreigners can also help Singapore retain local talent: Experts
"(Such a pass) builds a community of top talent so (home-grown talent) don't have to go overseas to find peers to learn from and exchange their knowledge with," said one.
Public healthcare subsidies to be adjusted to benefit more lower-income patients
The adjustments aim to support people at the lowest income levels as healthcare spending rises.