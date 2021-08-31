Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 31.

Last US forces leave Afghanistan after almost 20 years

Celebratory gunfire was heard across the Afghan capital after the last US troops pulled out.

READ MORE HERE

2 new Covid-19 clusters at Tampines Bus Interchange and Institute of Mental Health

This is the eighth cluster in a growing list tied to bus interchanges.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Are people who encounter Covid-19 cases on public transport 'transient contacts'?

Given that bus captains drive all over the island, is there cause for concern?

READ MORE HERE

Consumers willing to pay more if workers get better wages

But this must come with better service and firms showing they are really paying workers better.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for married couple who abused maid with acts including forcing her to drink toilet water

The maid had a soiled nappy rubbed on her face and was also hit with a metal ladle.

READ MORE HERE

Organ donor in S'pore answers online plea, donates 23% of liver to baby he never met

99 people from the community wanted to donate a part of their liver to the one-year-old girl.

READ MORE HERE

Alleged acid attacker on Tokyo subway was angry over victim's 'casual language'

The victim suffered severe injuries to his face and neck as well as cornea damage to both eyes.

READ MORE HERE

'Work is work': Afghan ex-minister now delivers food in Germany

He said he quit his post in the communications ministry because he was fed up with corruption in the government.

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Life: Yip Pin Xiu's pals reveal a swimmer fearless and focused

The portrait they sketch of Yip is of a woman who has rolled with life's unforgiving punches and who always believes her time is now.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore's Covid-19 travel lane: Where next after Germany and Brunei?

Industry experts weigh in on popular destinations that may be future candidates for the Vaccinated Travel Lane.

READ MORE HERE