Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 31

Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 31.
Last US forces leave Afghanistan after almost 20 years
Celebratory gunfire was heard across the Afghan capital after the last US troops pulled out.
2 new Covid-19 clusters at Tampines Bus Interchange and Institute of Mental Health
This is the eighth cluster in a growing list tied to bus interchanges.
askST: Are people who encounter Covid-19 cases on public transport 'transient contacts'?
Given that bus captains drive all over the island, is there cause for concern?
Consumers willing to pay more if workers get better wages
But this must come with better service and firms showing they are really paying workers better.
Jail for married couple who abused maid with acts including forcing her to drink toilet water
The maid had a soiled nappy rubbed on her face and was also hit with a metal ladle.
Organ donor in S'pore answers online plea, donates 23% of liver to baby he never met
99 people from the community wanted to donate a part of their liver to the one-year-old girl.
Alleged acid attacker on Tokyo subway was angry over victim's 'casual language'
The victim suffered severe injuries to his face and neck as well as cornea damage to both eyes.
'Work is work': Afghan ex-minister now delivers food in Germany
He said he quit his post in the communications ministry because he was fed up with corruption in the government.
Sporting Life: Yip Pin Xiu's pals reveal a swimmer fearless and focused
The portrait they sketch of Yip is of a woman who has rolled with life's unforgiving punches and who always believes her time is now.
S'pore's Covid-19 travel lane: Where next after Germany and Brunei?
Industry experts weigh in on popular destinations that may be future candidates for the Vaccinated Travel Lane.