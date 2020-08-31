Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 31.

Coronavirus: 5 of 8 community cases part of cluster involved in family gatherings

The Ministry of Health said that the authorities were investigating whether any safe distancing rules were breached.

Two injured after ventilation duct falls from cinema hall ceiling in Nex shopping mall

The cinema at Nex will be closed until further notice.

Mustafa Centre to send back foreign workers whose work passes expire, stop paying some of its staff

It will also stop paying employees who have not been called to work a "sustenance allowance" and urged this group of staff to take on a second job.

Businesses in Little India hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic

Singapore's borders remain largely shut to external arrivals, while most migrant workers at dormitories remain confined to their quarters outside of going to work.

170 Covid-19 swab booths trialled at clinics, boosting testing capacity in Singapore

Having a swab booth protects the doctor from coming into contact with a patient's respiratory droplets.

India sees new high in virus cases as global tally crosses 25 million

India is easing its lockdown curbs further despite a single-day spike of nearly 79,000 cases on Sunday.

Coronavirus: DSO targets on-site testing to keep SAF camps safe

More than 50 scientists have been working on these Covid-19 efforts.

MOH, SFA investigating spike in GBS infections; food stalls visited by patients did not sell raw fish dishes

A ban on the sale of freshwater fish as ready-to-eat raw fish dishes has been in place since December 2015.

Experts see scope for taking away road space from cars to make way for buses, cyclists or pedestrians downtown

Doing so would revitalise street-level retail and make public transport smoother and more attractive, experts said.

Working from home: Tips on staving off strain and injury

Here are some simple exercises to keep your muscles toned.

