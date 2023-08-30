Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 30, 2023

Second Kinderland pre-school teacher arrested for allegedly hitting child, this time in Choa Chu Kang

The woman is being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt against someone who is under 14.

Parents pull out kids from Kinderland Woodlands Mart over videos showing alleged abuse

The pre-school sent a letter to parents on Monday night in response to the videos circulating online.

Seamless goods transport to a 3rd nation a possibility as S’pore, Vietnam eye boost in ties: PM Lee

“One of the areas which we are keen on, and which we have suggested to the Vietnamese side, is in the air services agreements,” PM Lee told reporters.

Tharman calls for rivals to rise above the fray, avoid 'sweeping statements'

It is 'absurd' and a 'weak' argument to suggest a president cannot be independent if previously linked to the government, he said.

Presidential Election 2023: On the campaign trail

Singaporeans go to the polls on Sept 1. ST picture desk captures moments from the campaign trails.

The sticky manpower problem in a super-aged Singapore

Singapore has to make every job attractive and maximise every worker’s potential, says the writer.

England to roll out world-first seven-minute cancer treatment jab

NHS England said hundreds of eligible patients treated with the immunotherapy, atezolizumab, were set to have the "under the skin" jab, which will free up more time for cancer teams.

Haven for scams: Hit movies further sour Chinese view of South-east Asia

Two films made in China depict Chinese people falling prey to crime while visiting the region.

Russia’s Prigozhin buried privately in St Petersburg

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin had no plans to attend Prigozhin’s funeral.

Talks ongoing with staff in Singapore as StanChart exits aviation business

It sold its global aviation finance business to Aircraft Leasing Company for US$3.6 billion.

