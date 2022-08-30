Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 30.
$227.8m lost to top 10 scams in first half of 2022
Overall crime was up 36%, with a rise in outrage of modesty cases and cyber extortion crimes.
Work pass changes will also benefit local talent, says Tan See Leng
By bringing the best from around the world, we can tap their networks and learn from their expertise, he said.
New work pass likely to attract top talent with niche tech skills to S'pore
They could be working in fields including data science and vaccine development, or be entrepreneurs setting up firms that blend traditional industry and tech.
Selected farms in Malaysia can resume exporting chicken from October
They need approvals from Malaysia's Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry to export.
'I can't really tell them what to do': Drivers worry passengers going maskless will be the norm
Cabbies and private-hire drivers say there should be an implicit agreement that the party who is not wearing a mask do so if the other is wearing one.
Which type of sugar is healthier? Does sugar feed cancer cells?
More firms pay ransom after cyber attacks, with amount paid going up: Survey
Average amount paid went up to $1.14 million in 2021, nearly five times the figure in 2020.
Friends of man killed by father-in-law lose lawsuit for a share in $4.6m Holland Village property
The two claimed to have paid $535,200 each, but the judge said their evidence was "full of gaps".
Artemis 1 mission: Nasa calls off launch of mega-moon rocket
Alternative dates for the launch of the long-awaited test flight are Sept 2 and Sept 5.
6 last-minute destinations for the September holidays
You can take budget flights to a number of regional destinations, while some do not even require flying.