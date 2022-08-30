Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 30

Updated
Published
8 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 30.

$227.8m lost to top 10 scams in first half of 2022

Overall crime was up 36%, with a rise in outrage of modesty cases and cyber extortion crimes.

READ MORE HERE

Work pass changes will also benefit local talent, says Tan See Leng

By bringing the best from around the world, we can tap their networks and learn from their expertise, he said.

READ MORE HERE

New work pass likely to attract top talent with niche tech skills to S'pore

They could be working in fields including data science and vaccine development, or be entrepreneurs setting up firms that blend traditional industry and tech.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Selected farms in Malaysia can resume exporting chicken from October

They need approvals from Malaysia's Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry to export.

READ MORE HERE

'I can't really tell them what to do': Drivers worry passengers going maskless will be the norm

Cabbies and private-hire drivers say there should be an implicit agreement that the party who is not wearing a mask do so if the other is wearing one. 

READ MORE HERE

Which type of sugar is healthier? Does sugar feed cancer cells?

There are myths about sugar that may be doing us more harm than good.

READ MORE HERE

More firms pay ransom after cyber attacks, with amount paid going up: Survey

Average amount paid went up to $1.14 million in 2021, nearly five times the figure in 2020.

READ MORE HERE

Friends of man killed by father-in-law lose lawsuit for a share in $4.6m Holland Village property

The two claimed to have paid $535,200 each, but the judge said their evidence was "full of gaps".

READ MORE HERE

Artemis 1 mission: Nasa calls off launch of mega-moon rocket

Alternative dates for the launch of the long-awaited test flight are Sept 2 and Sept 5.

READ MORE HERE

6 last-minute destinations for the September holidays

You can take budget flights to a number of regional destinations, while some do not even require flying.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top