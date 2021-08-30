Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 30.
PM Lee addresses concerns over foreigners, lower-wage workers and race
It is critical that Singapore tackles its social challenges and underlying anxieties, said PM Lee.
National Day Rally 2021: 7 highlights from PM Lee Hsien Loong's speech
With the Covid-19 outbreak under control, it is time for Singapore to refocus on the future, he said.
National Day Rally 2021: A Singapore-style approach to bridge fault lines
Whether it's about race or wages, this means discussing issues and building consensus.
From Olympian nurse to food delivery rider: PM Lee pays tribute to 6 everyday heroes at NDR 2021
PM Lee lauded the strength that Singaporeans have shown amid what he called the crisis of a generation.
At last, drawing a legal red line under discriminatory hiring
The announcement that the local employment practices watchdog will get more teeth will come as good news to many.
2 new Covid-19 clusters at Boon Lay bus interchange and Pioneer dormitory
There are now seven active bus interchange clusters and seven dormitory ones.
Covid-19 vaccination milestone of 80% may see further easing of restrictions: Experts
But they said this would have to be in phases as there are still unvaccinated people at risk.
Revamped ST website, apps bag gold at Digital Media Awards Asia
The gold is among the six awards SPH took home, making the company the biggest winner at the event.
US carried out military strike in Kabul, officials say
US officials said American forces launched a military strike in Kabul targeting a possible suicide car bomb aiming to attack the airport.
Actor Li Nanxing says he is not affected by actress Vicki Zhao being blacklisted
Singapore's Li, who is managed by Zhao's company for work in China, says her recent scandal will not affect him.