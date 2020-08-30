Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 30

Staying open to world key to securing good jobs: Chan Chun Sing

At a time when protectionist sentiment is on the rise globally, Singapore must remain open to the world in order to attract investments and create good jobs for Singaporeans, the Trade and Industry Minister said.

READ MORE HERE

Bellagraph Nova Group controversy: A bid for Newcastle United that turned into an own goal

At the heart of the saga are two questions: Why did the founders make the Newcastle bid? And how did their own publicity material prove to be their undoing?

READ MORE HERE

What's behind Trump's 'Beijing Biden' taunt? The China factor in the US presidential election

Is it to lure Joe Biden into a ‘China hawk trap’? Or is there really not much difference between the two candidates on China?

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Singaporeans in South Korea worry over rising number of Covid-19 infections

After a large Covid-19 cluster emerged at a church near her house in Seoul earlier this month, Singaporean Lee Tzyy Ian and her daughter have been staying at home.

READ MORE HERE

Orchard Road malls, Geylang Serai market among new places visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious

Places visited included Papilla Haircare and Best Denki in Ngee Ann City; Muji, Toys ‘R’ Us and iStudio in Paragon; Robinsons in The Heeren; and Far East Shopping Centre.

READ MORE HERE

Commentary: What dreams for Singapore, in these gloomy times?

Today, though, few talk about the Singapore Dream, in whatever shape or form. An informal poll of friends suggests that there are individual Singapore dreams, says Li Xueying.

READ MORE HERE

Me & My Money: Entrepreneur wants to help lives go green

Plenty of people and companies are advocating a green agenda these days, but entrepreneur Justin Chou believes in putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to ensuring a more sustainable earth.

READ MORE HERE

Umno wins Slim seat, trouncing ex-Malaysian PM Mahathir's new party Pejuang

Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, in its electoral debut, failed to make a dent in Umno's stronghold of Slim, garnering less than 14 per cent of the vote for the Perak state assembly seat.

READ MORE HERE

GBS bacteria patients double in July, cases similar to 2015 outbreak from eating raw fish

50 cases of invasive Group B Streptococcus (GBS) were reported by public hospitals last month.

READ MORE HERE

Shark attack survivor: I don't feel sorry for myself

For Australian Paul de Gelder, a horrifying bite from a bull shark in 2009 cost him a hand and a leg, changing his life forever.

READ MORE HERE