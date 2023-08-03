Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 3, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Why $8,500 and not no-pay leave: 6 questions from MPs on Iswaran probe
It included broad questions on when to publicly disclose of an investigation and the types of investigations.
Pritam queries Government’s approach to recent issues
He cited the Ridout Road saga, Iswaran’s arrest and the use of TraceTogether data for criminal investigations.
The gist: Talk of Parliament for almost three hours – affairs, corruption and Iswaran’s pay cut
PM Lee made a statement and Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing answered questions filed by MPs. Here are the key takeaways.
S’pore worked closely with UK authorities in former F1 boss Ecclestone’s fraud case: DPM Wong
Mr Lawrence Wong was responding to parliamentary questions filed by Workers’ Party's MPs, which pertained to the British tycoon's trial.
To keep undesirable travellers away from S’pore, ICA could ask for advance bus passenger information
If the proposed law is passed, ICA can issue no-boarding directives to prevent undesirable individuals from boarding.
American eagle among S-E Asian pigeons
To meet contemporary needs, American foreign policy needs to look beyond Asia Society’s recommendations, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.
‘I’m scared one day it’ll be too hot to go out’: Extreme weather raises climate awareness in China
More hot weather warnings have been issued in China this summer than any other year in history.
Malaysian lawyer who helped woman who stole a pencil box 25 years ago gets surprise from her son
It was 1998 and Mr Ahmad Zaharil Muhaiyar was a lawyer in his 30s when he saw the woman in distress.
Fans make Liverpool feel at home even as Bayern Munich spoil their Kallang party
Bundesliga side beat the Reds 4-3 in a pre-season friendly at the National Stadium on Wednesday.
Staying Alive: Older music acts Sweet Charity, Shawn De Mello and Be Happy still rocking
Singapore rock pioneers Sweet Charity are celebrating their fifth decade with a gig at The Star Theatre.