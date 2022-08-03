Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 3.
China announces military drills around Taiwan as it 'sternly condemns' Pelosi's visit
China also summoned the US ambassador to rebuke him over Pelosi's "egregious" trip to Taiwan.
US' one-China policy has not changed with Taiwan visit: Pelosi, White House
More than two dozen Republican senators also issued a statement in a show of bipartisan support for Pelosi's visit.
ST Explains: Why Pelosi's Taiwan visit is raising US-China tensions
1 in 5 NSFs enlisted is a new citizen or PR, up from 1 in 20 in the early 2000s
NS liabilities are the same for all young male citizens, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in Parliament.
Take urgent steps to avert killer heat
Questions about urban design and cooling measures, as well as managing heat stress at workplaces and among vulnerable groups, were raised in Parliament.
askST Jobs: What should I prepare ahead of a remote or in-person job interview?
Malaysian chicken breeders want export ban lifted immediately
S'pore reports 12th monkeypox infection; 59-year-old patient is a local case
Commonwealth Games: S'pore get silver lining in table tennis men's team final
Singapore will move on to the individual events brimming with confidence after this result and the women's team gold on Monday, says David Lee from Birmingham.
Maid taken to hospital after suspected gas explosion in Upper Paya Lebar
She sustained cuts and bruises on her legs but has since been discharged from hospital.