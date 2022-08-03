Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 3

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 3.

China announces military drills around Taiwan as it 'sternly condemns' Pelosi's visit

China also summoned the US ambassador to rebuke him over Pelosi's "egregious" trip to Taiwan.

US' one-China policy has not changed with Taiwan visit: Pelosi, White House

More than two dozen Republican senators also issued a statement in a show of bipartisan support for Pelosi's visit.

ST Explains: Why Pelosi's Taiwan visit is raising US-China tensions

Mrs Pelosi is the highest-ranking US leader to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

1 in 5 NSFs enlisted is a new citizen or PR, up from 1 in 20 in the early 2000s

NS liabilities are the same for all young male citizens, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in Parliament.

Take urgent steps to avert killer heat

Questions about urban design and cooling measures, as well as managing heat stress at workplaces and among vulnerable groups, were raised in Parliament.

askST Jobs: What should I prepare ahead of a remote or in-person job interview?

Interviews can vary for different companies and job roles.

Malaysian chicken breeders want export ban lifted immediately

They say ban caused surplus in stock, forcing them to sell below cost price.

S'pore reports 12th monkeypox infection; 59-year-old patient is a local case

The 59-year-old man is the seventh local unlinked case.

Commonwealth Games: S'pore get silver lining in table tennis men's team final

Singapore will move on to the individual events brimming with confidence after this result and the women's team gold on Monday, says David Lee from Birmingham.

Maid taken to hospital after suspected gas explosion in Upper Paya Lebar

She sustained cuts and bruises on her legs but has since been discharged from hospital.

