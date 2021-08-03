Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 3.

34-year-old seaman from Ukraine dies from Covid-19 complications in S'pore

There were also 10 new Covid-19 clusters reported on Monday, and they were all linked to previous cases.

MOH apologises for delays, lapses in Covid-19 quarantine process

The number of people under quarantine has drastically increased with the emergence of several clusters, it said.

Enforcement officers can enter homes without warrant to check on Covid-19 measures: URA

Actor Nick Mikhail had posted videos on Instagram about URA officers and police officers entering his home.

Yishun Community Hospital Covid-19 cluster: 4 cases found in ward with most patients over 60

Yishun Community Hospital Covid-19 cluster: 4 cases found in ward with most patients over 60

All 32 patients in ward D98 are now under quarantine and visits have been stopped.

Wholesale market at Jurong Fishery Port reopens with strict safe management measures

More than 1,000 Covid-19 cases have been linked to the port cluster as at July 31.

For SPH shareholders, Keppel's offer is not perfect but it is the best on the table

It gives long-suffering shareholders a chance to unlock, maximise value and they should vote for it, says Ven Sreenivasan.

Olympics: Singapore officials living their sporting dreams at Tokyo 2020

Christabel Koh, 37, has handled 14 table tennis matches so far at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Hong Kong recalibrates Covid-19 strategy to maintain zero-infection record

Under the tweaked rules, non-residents from high-risk areas can also enter Hong Kong if they are fully vaccinated.

Trial begins for two men accused of molesting male Grab driver

Goh Suet Hong and Neo Wei Meng each face one count of outrage of modesty.

Singer JJ Lin issues legal statement refuting allegations against him over Kris Wu saga

The statement urged 28 online account users to stop spreading false statements about Lin.

