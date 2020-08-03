Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 3.

Australia braces for economic hit as Melbourne put under coronavirus curfew

Victoria's government declared a state of disaster after the outbreak showed no signs of abating.

Coronavirus: Many small-medium enterprises in Singapore still struggling to survive

While some owners have begun frantically diversifying business offerings to find new sources of revenue, others have taken on odd jobs.

Sole new community Covid-19 case in Singapore is PR with links to previous imported case

There were 313 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 52,825.

Recovered Covid-19 patient still not sure how he contracted virus

Nearly four months after testing positive in April, Mr Abdul Rahman is still unsure how he caught the virus, or if he had unknowingly infected others.

Duterte says sorry, restores quarantine restrictions around Manila as Covid-19 cases soar

The Philippines tallied four straight days of record increases in infections, with health workers warning of a collapse of the healthcare system.

Dickson Yeo tried to get a job in Singapore agencies dealing with classified issues: Ex-diplomat

Before Dickson Yeo went to the US to spy for China, he once tried to get a job in Singapore that would give him access to sensitive information.

NDP 2020: State flag to be flown across Singapore via 2 routes in east and west

For the first time, Singaporeans will be able to see from their homes the state flag fly-past during this year's National Day Parade.

Lawyers for AHTC seek to amend statement of claim

Lawyers representing Aljunied-Hougang Town Council are applying to add amendments to the claims against then town councillor Pritam Singh and four others in a case which was decided by the High Court last year.

Police unveil next-generation fast response car, which can detect wanted vehicles among other tech features

The new police dispatch car will be hitting the road by 2024.

When the doctor becomes the patient: Urologist writes about his experience with prostate cancer

As a urologist with 37 years' experience, Professor Christopher Cheng thought he knew all about prostate cancer.

