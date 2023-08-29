Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 29, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Property agents caught up in money laundering case may see commissions ‘clawed back’: Lawyers
Billion-dollar money laundering probe widens to include precious metals
The Law Ministry sent a notice to dealers with the names of individuals who could be linked to suspicious deals.
Presidential candidates discuss reserves, independence and unifying Singaporeans
They also spoke on how they would navigate the future, often citing their career and experience to bolster their points.
Presidential election shaping up into partisan contest, say analysts
Support from politicians like Tan Cheng Bock has shaped the contest into one pitting the PAP against the opposition, they say.
How flexible are workplaces in Singapore? Employers and employees differ in view
A study report said that 83 per cent of Singapore employers think their workplaces support flexible arrangements, while only 61 per cent of employees feel the same way.
Prigozhin is gone but the deadly power play in Russia remains
Rivals are looking to replace Wagner, even as the death of its boss sends a sobering message, says Jonathan Eyal.
Jail for dentist who made false Medisave claims to dupe CPF into delivering $11,750 to him
Holiday home to hotel: S’pore couple turn Australian coastal home into Airbnb
The four-bedroom property is located in the coastal town of Mandurah, an hour's drive from Perth.
Contractor of Novena condo ordered to stop work over safety breaches; MOM stepping up inspections
MOM will be stepping up inspections and audits by 50 per cent over the next two months.
Several issues to consider in offering financial support for retrenched workers
Singapore can take a leaf out of other countries’ unemployment support schemes, says Patrick Tay.