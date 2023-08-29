Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 29, 2023

Updated
Published
20 min ago

Property agents caught up in money laundering case may see commissions ‘clawed back’: Lawyers

The process would be a legally complex one.

READ MORE HERE

Billion-dollar money laundering probe widens to include precious metals

The Law Ministry sent a notice to dealers with the names of individuals who could be linked to suspicious deals.

READ MORE HERE

Presidential candidates discuss reserves, independence and unifying Singaporeans

They also spoke on how they would navigate the future, often citing their career and experience to bolster their points.

READ MORE HERE

Presidential election shaping up into partisan contest, say analysts

Support from politicians like Tan Cheng Bock has shaped the contest into one pitting the PAP against the opposition, they say.

READ MORE HERE

How flexible are workplaces in Singapore? Employers and employees differ in view

A study report said that 83 per cent of Singapore employers think their workplaces support flexible arrangements, while only 61 per cent of employees feel the same way.

READ MORE HERE

Prigozhin is gone but the deadly power play in Russia remains

Rivals are looking to replace Wagner, even as the death of its boss sends a sobering message, says Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for dentist who made false Medisave claims to dupe CPF into delivering $11,750 to him

John Sun, 50, was convicted in April of seven counts each of cheating and forgery.

READ MORE HERE

Holiday home to hotel: S’pore couple turn Australian coastal home into Airbnb

The four-bedroom property is located in the coastal town of Mandurah, an hour's drive from Perth.

READ MORE HERE

Contractor of Novena condo ordered to stop work over safety breaches; MOM stepping up inspections

MOM will be stepping up inspections and audits by 50 per cent over the next two months.

READ MORE HERE

Several issues to consider in offering financial support for retrenched workers

Singapore can take a leaf out of other countries’ unemployment support schemes, says Patrick Tay.

READ MORE HERE

