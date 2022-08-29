Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 29.
Latest property curbs, higher mortgage rates putting off some HDB upgraders
Local buyers may have been deterred by the jump in the ABSD rate for those buying their second residential property.
S'pore's transformation will include mature estates, not just new ones: PM Lee
Speaking at a National Day dinner in his Teck Ghee ward, he pointed to projects taking place in the mature estate.
Masks optional on taxis and in most indoor settings from today: 7 things you need to know
Passengers should check with private operators as they may still require masks as part of company policy, the task force said.
Some retailers of masks expect sales dip with easing of Covid-19 rules
New resort at Changi Village to be built out of old buses
Each bus-turned-room will have 28 sq m of floor space and will have features such as bathtubs.
Interactive: The rise and fall of the humble Singapore MRT ticket
Remember those with double magnetic strips? Here’s a look at MRT tickets from the start to the end of line.
askST: Food additives help to preserve kueh, but how safe are they?
Why are the additives allowed in some parts of a food product - like the filling of kueh - but not others?
FairPrice to introduce progressive wage model across all its businesses
More secondary school leavers in Malaysia don't plan to continue studying, study shows
The challenges of finding a job despite having a degree have caused some young people to ditch school, said an observer.
Georgette Chen artwork sells for record price of $2 million at Sotheby's auction
Previously, her Still Life, Mid Autumn Festival had sold for $1.8 million at an auction.