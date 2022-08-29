Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 29

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 29.

Latest property curbs, higher mortgage rates putting off some HDB upgraders

Local buyers may have been deterred by the jump in the ABSD rate for those buying their second residential property.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore's transformation will include mature estates, not just new ones: PM Lee

Speaking at a National Day dinner in his Teck Ghee ward, he pointed to projects taking place in the mature estate.

READ MORE HERE

Masks optional on taxis and in most indoor settings from today: 7 things you need to know

Passengers should check with private operators as they may still require masks as part of company policy, the task force said.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Some retailers of masks expect sales dip with easing of Covid-19 rules

What was once a lucrative business may be nearing its end.

READ MORE HERE

New resort at Changi Village to be built out of old buses

Each bus-turned-room will have 28 sq m of floor space and will have features such as bathtubs.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: The rise and fall of the humble Singapore MRT ticket

Remember those with double magnetic strips? Here’s a look at MRT tickets from the start to the end of line.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Food additives help to preserve kueh, but how safe are they?

Why are the additives allowed in some parts of a food product - like the filling of kueh - but not others?

READ MORE HERE

FairPrice to introduce progressive wage model across all its businesses

The move is expected to benefit more than 10,000 non-executive staff.

READ MORE HERE

More secondary school leavers in Malaysia don't plan to continue studying, study shows

The challenges of finding a job despite having a degree have caused some young people to ditch school, said an observer.

READ MORE HERE

Georgette Chen artwork sells for record price of $2 million at Sotheby's auction

Previously, her Still Life, Mid Autumn Festival had sold for $1.8 million at an auction.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top