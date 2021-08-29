Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Aug 29.

More Housing Board projects to integrate rental flats, improving inclusivity

Estates will have several blocks with a mix of housing types, says Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.

Plan to let migrant workers into community still on hold after new Covid-19 clusters in dorms over past month

But with more than nine in 10 dorm residents now fully vaccinated, experts say it is hard to justify the curbs, especially given the impact on mental health.

National Day Rally 2021: Follow ST’s live coverage of PM Lee Hsien Loong’s speech from 6.45pm on Aug 29

Get instant updates on our special live blog and watch the live stream of the speech on our platforms.

Plan early to have enough money for life

More than half of Singaporeans will run out of money in the last 14 years of their lives, a survey finds.

US believes new Kabul airport attack 'highly likely' soon, says Biden

He also said a drone attack that killed two high-profile targets after Thursday's airport bombing would not be the last.

Speculation rife online in China after streaming platforms remove actress Vicki Zhao's works

The authorities in China have been trying to clean up the country's chaotic entertainment industry.

Sales of homes in Sentosa Cove soar to new heights

There have been 103 transactions this year till Aug 16, up 84% from the whole of last year.

First batch of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine available from Aug 30 in Singapore

It is understood that many of the Monday slots have already been taken.

From KTV to cafes: Kampong Bahru gets a makeover

A hip new enclave is brewing on the city fringe, filled with the smells of coffee and baked goods.

New Covid-19 clusters at Jurong East Bus Interchange, Homestay Lodge dormitory

The Jurong East Bus Interchange, with 14 cases, is the sixth active cluster involving staff at a bus interchange.

