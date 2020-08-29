Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 29.
24-year-old man arrested for alleged murder of wife in Boon Lay Place
The 26-year-old woman was found injured and lying motionless at the void deck of Block 211 Boon Lay Place.
MAS: Falsehoods on hiring in banks not helpful and are unfair to foreigners
Recent social media posts have targeted foreign professionals at financial institutions, some of which sought to create ill feelings against workers from certain backgrounds.
Abe resigns: Secure but spotty legacy as Japan's longest-serving leader
Key projects like the Olympics and the revision of the pacifist Constitution remain unfinished, says Walter Sim.
25-year-old S'porean woman who is unlinked to other patients among 4 Covid-19 community cases
She had onset of symptoms on Aug 22, and was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Thursday.
Malaysia extends Covid-19 movement curbs to Dec 31; tourists still not allowed to enter
The movement restrictions were originally slated to end on Monday.
Safe space with less confrontation needed when talking about sensitive issues, says Edwin Tong
The Government will create opportunities for Singaporeans to express their views without getting "shouted down", says the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.
Debate on the President's Address: 4 things you need to know
It is the first opportunity for the 30 newly elected MPs to make an impression in their maiden speeches.
Ground-handling firm dnata retrenches workers in Singapore
According to workers, the firm may have laid off more than 100 employees.
AHTC allowed to make some changes to claims in the case against its own town councillors
But it failed in its bid to add to the claims against Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh and two other defendants.
3-year-old girl in Greece drifts out to sea on unicorn float, spotted and rescued by boat
The girl had climbed aboard the inflatable toy at a beach and was swept out to sea by the wind.