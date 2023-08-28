Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 28, 2023

Mental health, corruption among issues raised by youth in ST’s Ask The Next President Anything show

Candidates had 90 seconds to answer each of the six questions posted by young Singaporeans.

Ask The Next President Anything: Candidates’ answers to questions from young Singaporeans

Mr Ng and Mr Tharman answered questions by young Singaporeans about issues like corruption and mental health.

Less than 3% of assisted reproduction cycles for women aged 45 and older led to babies

Quantity and quality of a woman's egg decline with age, contributing to lower success rates, say doctors.

Most S’pore workers returning to office, HR reskilling urged

Conversations and training managers to effect transitions needed, say experts.

From data entry clerk to newsman, he found new calling at 70 as data analyst

Mr Francis Chin says persistent effort is key to his life’s journey and educational experiences.

Good healthcare with less manpower is possible with new technology: S’pore chief health scientist

A pilot is in the works to use mobile phones to identify schizophrenia patients at risk of relapse.

Japan hopes to win the world’s trust over Fukushima with hard science, objective facts

It is struggling to shape the narrative despite scientific evidence proving the release is safe.

S’pore’s thriving property market drives investor interest in real-estate tokens

Firms offering real estate tokens as a form of securitisation need a Capital Markets Services licence from MAS.

Keto diet can fight cancer but also poses risks: Study

Such a diet can speed up a wasting syndrome that causes the loss of skeletal muscle and fat.

PSLE revision: Mental preparation, time management strategies to ace exams

Teachers and experts share practical tips for final revision to prevent burnout.

